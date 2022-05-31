This Critical Google Maps Crash on Android Auto Really Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Google Maps was, is, and will certainly continue to be the world’s number one mobile navigation app, and while we’re not here to discuss the reasons, there’s something else that must be highlighted.
An app so popular is struggling with the same problems as the other software solutions on the market, but given its gigantic userbase, critical issues should be resolved as soon as possible.
For some reason, however, a glitch that was discovered in late May and which caused the app to crash on Android Auto is yet to be resolved, even though more and more people seem to be affected. And what’s even more surprising is that an official patch is yet to be confirmed, despite users already discovering a fix.
More specifically, it looks like Google Maps on Android Auto sometimes freezes all of a sudden, either when launching the app or shortly after enabling the navigation.
While such a problem could have a wide variety of causes, users who’ve been struggling with this behavior for the last couple of months have narrowed them all to just one.
The satellite mode in Google Maps is the one that’s causing the application to freeze on Android Auto, so the easy fix for the whole thing is to just disable it and switch to the standard navigation mode. Of course, it’s not the most convenient solution, but at least it gets the job done temporarily until Google comes up with a fix.
Unfortunately, there’s still no ETA as to when a Google Maps update to resolve this problem could eventually get the go-ahead, as nobody from the search giant chimed in on the Google forums where the bug is being discussed.
In the meantime, the easiest way to deal with it is to just disable the satellite mode in Google Maps and, of course, make sure you are always running the latest app versions on Android Auto.
