How Far Can a Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Go Off-Road on a Charge?

More on this:

1 Towing a 7,000-lb Trailer With a Rivian R1T More Than Halves the Range, It's Great News

2 Rivian R1T Gains 500-Amps Charging Capability With the Latest Software Update

3 Rivian R1T Aces the 70-Mph Highway Range Test, Despite Driving on All-Terrain Tires

4 Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Takes Towing Range Test Against 2022 Toyota Tundra

5 Rivian R1T Shows Off Its Professional Skills, It's a Real Ranch Workhorse When Needed