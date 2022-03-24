Rivian R1T Aces the 70-Mph Highway Range Test, Despite Driving on All-Terrain Tires

Rivian was the talk of the town last year after succeeding in beating Tesla to market with the first electric pickup, the R1T. Since then, Rivian position has weakened, due to missed production targets and mixed prospects. But this doesn’t mean that the R1T is not a phenomenal vehicle, and it proved it again in the highway range test.
The Rivian R1T comes in three battery/motor combinations, starting with the base version 105 kWh battery capacity that offers a total of 300 kW of power (402 horsepower). Up the ladder is the 135 kWh version, with a total power of 562 kW (754 horsepower), while at the top there’s an even bigger 180 kWh battery with 522 kW of power (700 horsepower). The R1T units that have been floating around lately are the intermediate 135 kWh version, which is also the most powerful of them all.
The guys at the Out of Spec Reviews Youtube channel have put the R1T through the highway range test, driving it at a constant speed of 70 mph (113 kph). The results are quite interesting, as you can find out in the video below. Keep in mind that the 135 kWh version of the R1T has an EPA Highway range of 293 miles (471 km), with the EPA Combined range of 314 miles (505 km).
Nevertheless, these figures are only achievable using the 21-inch road tires. Switching to the 20-inch All-Terrain means a 10-15% reduction in range, according to Rivian specifications, so between 267-283 miles (430-455 km) of combined range. The expected highway range should be even lower, but that was not what happened during the Out of Spec Reviews’ range test.
Despite being fitted with the All-Terrain tires, the Rivian R1T covered a total of 289.3 miles at 70 mph with one battery charge. This is almost as good as the EPA Highway test for the 21-inch Road tires (293 miles/471 km). This is an impressive result, showing that the Rivian R1T might easily beat the EPA Combined range with the Road tires. Towing a trailer is another story, as other tests have shown.
Another interesting finding of this test is the buffer size that Rivian chose for the battery. According to the R1T’s onboard computer, the truck needed 124 kWh of energy during the test. This suggests that 135 kWh is the total battery capacity, and 11 kWh is the buffer size. This is necessary to minimize battery wear.
