This Classic Douglas AD-5 Skyraider Was the Warthog of the Cold War, Now for Sale

The A-10 Warthog takes all the glory when it comes to modern close-air support enthusiast circles. That's in spite of more than a couple of flaws that its superfans seem to deny at all costs. But before the Thunderbolt II, America's go-to ground attack military airplane was a stalwart that lasted 40 years with various air forces.
One such example of the remarkable Douglas A-1 (AD) Skyraider and all of its variants is now for sale via Platinum Fighter Sales of Redondo Beach, California, and it's a remarkably special example to boot. First made operational in 1946, this particular AD-5 Skyraider didn't leave the factory floor until 1955. Being a later example of the Skyraider lineage had a few advantages over earlier variants.
As a followup to the AD-1, AD-2, AD-3, and AD-4 variants of the Skyraider, the AD-5 in its A, N, Q, and S variants featured crews of one to four men depending on the role. AD-5s specialized in everything from airborne early warning (AEW) duties to electronic countermeasures (ECM) and anti-submarine warfare.
With a stronger, more durable airframe over older Skyraiders, the AD-5, with its four 20mm AN/M3 autocannons and bomb/rocket capacity similar to a B-17 Flying Fortress, laid the groundwork for the modern A-10. By 1964, this Skyraider was flying off the USS Kearsarge Essex-Class aircraft carrier. By 1969, the plane was struck from the Navy register and began a life being transferred around from museum to sweaty museum.
With trips to museum exhibits in Florida, Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, and Missouri, the AD-5 might as well have a frequent flyer miles credit card. From the looks of this airworthy warbird, the thing may have flown itself to all its museum exhibitions for all we know. What's more for sure is that the asking price of $1,250,000 nets you a gorgeous hunk of American steel paired with an even more marvelous Wright R-3350 Duplex-Cyclone engine for a soundtrack that's more gutteral and free-spirited than most airplanes.
As a followup to the AD-1, AD-2, AD-3, and AD-4 variants of the Skyraider, the AD-5 in its A, N, Q, and S variants featured crews of one to four men depending on the role. AD-5s specialized in everything from airborne early warning (AEW) duties to electronic countermeasures (ECM) and anti-submarine warfare.
With a stronger, more durable airframe over older Skyraiders, the AD-5, with its four 20mm AN/M3 autocannons and bomb/rocket capacity similar to a B-17 Flying Fortress, laid the groundwork for the modern A-10. By 1964, this Skyraider was flying off the USS Kearsarge Essex-Class aircraft carrier. By 1969, the plane was struck from the Navy register and began a life being transferred around from museum to sweaty museum.
With trips to museum exhibits in Florida, Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, and Missouri, the AD-5 might as well have a frequent flyer miles credit card. From the looks of this airworthy warbird, the thing may have flown itself to all its museum exhibitions for all we know. What's more for sure is that the asking price of $1,250,000 nets you a gorgeous hunk of American steel paired with an even more marvelous Wright R-3350 Duplex-Cyclone engine for a soundtrack that's more gutteral and free-spirited than most airplanes.