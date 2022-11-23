Ikarus S-49: Yugoslavia's Answer to the Spitfire and the P-51 Mustang

On top of all that, Tito's Yugoslav Air Force was an eclectic collection of aircraft from the various superpowers that its dictator of a leader was all too happy to pit against each other for lucrative military contracts. But it'd take until 1949 for the new country to field its own unique fighter airplane. This is the story of the S-49, the Yugoslav answer to the Spitfire and the Mustang.
In the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, the still rebuilding Eastern Europe had a wealth of one thing, perhaps more than anything. That being fresh-from-battle war vehicles and equipment rife for the taking. Be it Warsaw Pact or NATO hardware, or heck, even old German Wehrmacht equipment, the Yugoslavs were spoiled for choice.
As far as the Yugoslav Air Forces were concerned, that meant a surplus of De Haviland Mosquitos, Yakovlev Yak-3s, and Republic P/F-57 Thunderbolts formed the backbone of the newly independent Air Force of Yugoslavia. But those alone wouldn't be enough. Josip Broz Tito and his military advisers understood in the late 1940s that a good military of the day needed a definitive native fighter plane.
Think along the lines of the British Spitfire, the American Mustang, or the German Bf-109. What Yugoslavia desired very much was its own equivalent. No wonder the Ikarus S-49 looks like the result of a love triangle between a P-51 Mustang, a Yak-3, and a Mk24 Spitfire. Make no mistake, Yugoslavia's first native post-war piston fighter was no knockoff.
After the Tito-Stalin split of 1948 especially, the S-49 project was a matter of the utmost importance inside Yugoslavia. The task of building it was entrusted to what was at the time known as Ikarus. When in times of peace, the company was based in Belgrade, in the Yugoslav capital of Belgrade, and primarily focused its efforts on manufacturing a fleet of busses for Yugoslavia's many growing urban centers.
To give credit where it's due, Ikarus was quite adept at manufacturing airplanes. The first result of their efforts was the S-49A, powered by a Soviet M-105 V12, a rough copy of an old Hispano-Suiza 12Y from Spain. The updated S-29B sported a German Daimler-Benz engine, and by the S-49C, Ikarus managed to source the Hispano-Suiza engine that the S-49A's Soviet engine was copied from in the first place.
The results were quite impressive, even if the era of piston fighters was nearing its end at this stage. Concluding decisively with the ceasefire of the Korean War in 1953, in which piston-engined fighter planes were featured with prominence for perhaps the last time in history on a large scale.
First flown in June of 1949, the S-49 flew at a time of relative peace throughout Europe. Not exactly a guaranteed thing to know European history of the last thousand years or so. That being the case, we can't find any record of Serbia's first post-war fighter duking it out with a Russian La-5, American F4U Corsair, British Spitfire, or any of its contemporary piston fighters for that matter.
But what the S-49 lacks in checkered service history, it makes up for in historical significance. Though Yugoslavia would more or less fall to pieces after Old Man Tito died, it can't be argued his nation built some admirable fighter planes under his command. Questionable actions regarding him being a literal dictator be darned.
First flown in June of 1949, the S-49 flew at a time of relative peace throughout Europe. Not exactly a guaranteed thing to know European history of the last thousand years or so. That being the case, we can't find any record of Serbia's first post-war fighter duking it out with a Russian La-5, American F4U Corsair, British Spitfire, or any of its contemporary piston fighters for that matter.
