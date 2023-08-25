This Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Coupe Is Merely Wishful Thinking, Still Looks Crazy Cool

Just like many other carmakers, Cadillac had something juicy this August for automotive aficionados. And it was also big and nasty, given the New York City's Time Square takeover with the 2025 Escalade IQ – their first-ever full-size EV sport utility vehicle.
Immediately after that, everyone started refocusing their attention on the stunning Monterey Car Week, which had a multitude of events under its banner and something for everyone – from the most expensive car in the world (a Rolls-Royce, of course) to crazy stuff like an 800+ hp Ford Mustang GTD!
And while US automakers don't seem to favor passenger cars anymore, it feels like sports cars are becoming an exception to the norm. Cadillac, for example, is one brand that still offers plenty of traditional automotive choices with the CT4 and CT5 sedan series. More so, they also cater to enthusiast desires with the V-Series models and the mighty Blackwing flagships.
As such, no wonder that some people have become very passionate about their products. And that is valid both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. But there's no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. Meet the virtual artist tucked behind the AscarissDesign moniker on social media, who usually has a big craving for neat Caddy projects and just fulfilled his CGI hunger again.
Sure, he's not exclusively rendering Caddys on Instagram and YouTube, as he also loves to dabble with European brands. Still, the coincidence and affluence of Cadillac projects is too big to discard without a second thought. Just looking through this CGI expert's archives gives us plenty of Caddy fish to fry – including the likes of the second-gen CT6 Coupe, new XLR ideas (both traditional and futuristic), an all-electric Celestiq Coupe, or even a reinvention of the Escalade EXT in modern IQ form.
Now, though, he is pushing the boundaries of our imagination with a leap of faith toward the hypothetical reintroduction of the CT5 Coupe as an heir of the CTS series. Even better, the pixel master hasn't rendered a CT5 with the 2.0-liter LSY turbo inline-four engine or even a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. Instead, he went directly to the top and showed us a hypothetical 2025 Cadillac CTS-V Blackwing Coupe in action on the virtual track.
Naturally, this one comes with the full force of the 668-hp (597 hp at the wheels according to Hennessey's dyno tests) 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and doesn't seem all that preposterous when you think that Ford has the audacity to ask $300k for an 800+ hp Ford Mustang GTD. So, would it be interesting to see these two potentially ducking it out at the local race track and quarter-mile dragstrip?
