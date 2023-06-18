This Android Auto Bug Could Become Intended Behavior, Not Everybody's Cup of Tea

Android Auto comes in handy behind the wheel for a wide variety of reasons, but the app's primary objective is to make the app interaction in the car safer and more convenient.
Eventually, Android Auto helps tackle the driver's distraction without taking away the benefit of remaining connected to the mobile device during the entire time in the car.
One of its essential features is the support for phone calls. Thanks to Android Auto, users can handle phone calls either hands-free or using touch input. Google Assistant can take phone calls and make new ones, so drivers can keep their eyes on the road all the time.
But at the same time, drivers can park the car and talk on the phone directly, just in case they don't want everybody in the cabin to listen to the conversation.
As it turns out, however, this functionality is gone now, as a recent Android Auto update breaks down phone calls, keeping them on the dashboard screen exclusively. Phone calls no longer show up on the mobile device, users complain, and disconnecting Android Auto completely is the only way to get around this problem.
In other words, the mobile device remains silent all the time, even during an active phone call, and there's no way to switch from Android Auto without shutting down the app completely.
At this point, it's unclear if the glitch is very widespread, but the first reports started appearing this week. It'll probably take a few more days to figure this out, possibly as a recent Android Auto update caused the bug. For now, I'm seeing only occasional reports on the glitch, so fingers crossed for the whole thing to remain just an isolated problem.
Needless to say, Google should fix Android Auto as soon as possible, as broken phone calls defeat the app's purpose in the first place.
Sure enough, you're not supposed to pick up phone calls while driving anyway, but Android Auto should still display incoming phone calls on the mobile device when parked. Users claim this doesn’t happen, so unless you want to shut down the app, using Android Auto to pick up the call is the only option.
Google hasn’t confirmed the problem, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the whole thing becoming the intended behavior on Android Auto. After all, users shouldn’t use the mobile device while driving anyway, so restricting phone calls to the infotainment system is probably the safer solution. On the other hand, unlocking them when the vehicle is parked is a must.
Android Auto already uses a similar system for the keyboard, as users can only type (such as an address in the navigation app) when the vehicle is parked. Typing is blocked when the car starts moving.
