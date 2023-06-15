Major Android Auto Fix Now Available, Everybody Must Update ASAP

Google has recently released a highly anticipated patch to resolve a bug breaking down voice commands on Android Auto.
The voice command integration is an essential Android Auto feature, as it allows users to interact with their apps without having to look at the screen. Of course, drivers are supposed to always keep their eyes on the road, so using this input method, they maintain control over the playing music, the running navigation app, or their phone calls safer and more conveniently.
Since at least January, however, voice commands on Android Auto have been broken on quite a lot of devices. Every time users requested Google Assistant to do something, such as initiate a call, Android Auto replied with a message telling them to "enable personal results in my settings."
The mysterious error message has been around ever since, with users turning to all kinds of workarounds, including full resets of the phone and the head unit. While some solutions occasionally worked, most people were still unable to use voice commands on Android Auto.
A recent update finally brings things back to normal, with Google confirming that "the Assistant team has applied a fix."
The update is not included in Android Auto but in the Google app, as it's the one powering Google Assistant and the voice integration in the car. As such, users must update the Google app to the latest version to receive this big fix. The search giant did not provide further information on the Google app version supposed to resolve the error, but you should be good to go if you install the newer release anyway.
It's unclear if the patch addresses the glitch for all users, as Google's community specialists locked the discussion thread, and no other posts are allowed.
Voice commands on Android Auto break down occasionally due to mysterious problems, so Google focusing more on the reliability of this feature is certainly good news. Looking at the screen while driving is a big no-no, so hands-free app interaction is critical for every motorist on the road.
The most recent stable version of the Google app at the time of writing is 14.24.9, though any June release should address the bug. If you have already enabled automatic updates on your Android device, the bug-fixing version should be installed on your device. Otherwise, you can head over to the Google Play Store and check for Google app updates.
Alternatively, you can manually download the APK installer and update the Google app on your own. The method involves giving special permissions to the installer, as Android is configured out of the box to only allow the installation of apps from the Google Play Store. If you're comfortable with this approach, it's also the fastest way to install the latest app version for both Google and Android Auto.
