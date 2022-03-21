This 5,000 HP 1984 Hurts Oldsmobile Is America's Fastest Daily Driver

What would it take to build a 5,000 HP street car? According to Hoonigan's latest guest on their Build Breakdown series - 8 cylinders, two turbos, tons of carbon fiber, and a hydraulic lift.
Rodney's 1984 Hurst Oldsmobile might be the fastest thing with four wheels on American roads. This 5,000 HP monster resembles something you'd see on 1320videos blasting through American drag strips at neck-breaking speeds with a parachute hanging on the tail.
Believe it or not, this 1984 Hurst Oldsmobile was Rodney's first car. He drove it out of a showroom a couple of decades ago while in college, and he's been modding it ever since. The first thing he did was install a supercharger and drive it to school.
Nothing screams 1980s performance like a 1984 Hurst Oldsmobile, and for that, Rodney's college rig must have been a school parking lot sensation. Oldsmobile purists would choke at the sight of his build, considering the only things left on it that are still stock are the taillights.
Born out of the success of the Oldsmobile 442 series, the Ooldsmobile Olds/Hurst Cutlass only ran from 1983 to 1984.
The Hurst Performance and Oldsmobile marriage began in 1968, marking their 15th anniversary with the 83 Hurst Oldsmobile, among other excellent limited editions. The '84 models, a swan song, featured a unique reverse paint scheme, with a dominant silver hue and black at the rocker panels.
Under the hood, this modified 1984 Hurst Oldsmobile comes with a twin-turbo V8 making 5,000 HP. It redlines at 9,400 RPM and has a top speed of 260 mph (418 kph).
Apart from being a sensation at the drag strip, this monster is also a streetcar (in Iowa). We don't know how he does it, but Rodney appreciates being able to drive this thing to events (it's not a trailer queen).
We'd love to talk more about its 110 mm turbos and stock internals, but we are sure you'd appreciate getting this information from the horse's mouth.
Rodney's 1984 Hurst Oldsmobile is the perfect example of a 'Bought and Built' 5,000 HP dragster - if such a loose term even exists.
