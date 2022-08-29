This 1989 BMW Z1 Is Looking for a New Owner

Manufactured between 1989 and 1991, the Z1 is the first roadster in a short series of Zs. Often dismissed as a hairdresser’s car, the E30-based model is one of the first BMWs to flaunt multi-link rear suspension.
The vertically sliding doors which drop into the door sills help the Z1 stand out in the crowd. Another interesting detail comes in the guise of injection-molded thermoplastic for the body panels, a weight-saving measure that enabled a curb weight of 1,250 kilograms (that would be 2,760 pounds).
Approximately 8,000 units were produced, all of them in left-hand drive. Approximately 80 percent of them were delivered in Germany, including the red-painted example before your eyes. Listed on Bring a Trailer in Florida, the car spent time in Holland prior to being imported stateside.
Acquired by the current owner in 2020, chassis number WBABA91080AL00501 is presented with the original tool kit, a battery charger, partial service records, and manufacturer’s literature. A Carfax report and a clean title in the seller’s name have to be mentioned as well.
Is there anything wrong with it, though? Given that it’s a 33-year-old car, a crack is noted in the left fender. The front fender liners were replaced in 2021, along with the blower motor. A brake flush and oil change were completed in preparation for the sale. The mechanical odometer, which shows 68k kilometers (42k miles), was rebuilt in 2021 together with the trip meter and instrument cluster. True mileage, however, sadly isn’t known.
Powered by a 2.5-liter M250B25 straight-six engine shared with the E30-generation BMW 325i, the Z1 had its timing belt and tensioner replaced in 2020. Additional work performed includes the replacement of the water pump, alternator, thermostat, valve cover gasket, clutch release cylinder, camshaft and crankshaft seals, exhaust manifold and pipe gaskets, power steering hoses, fuel hoses, battery, distributor cap, and distributor rotor.
Exclusively offered with a five-speed manual supplied by Getrag, the Z1 still is relatively affordable on the used car market. The red-painted example listed on Bring a Trailer is currently going for $15,100 with seven days of bidding left. As for the cheapest and most expensive Z1s auctioned on BaT, make that $35,500 for a project car and $101,000 for a 300-km survivor.
