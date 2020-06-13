This 1969 Pontiac Firebird Barn Find Is an All-Original Legend Looking for Help

2 This 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am "Bandit" Was Rescued from the Mud

A Pontiac in a condition that makes a potential restoration project something that can be done without too much effort isn’t necessarily an easy find, especially given such cars are typically rather expensive. 16 photos



In other words, if you decide to buy this Firebird, you should technically be able to drive it home, albeit this is something that you should check after meeting the car in person.



The Firebird is equipped with the 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, which makes it a good choice for a restoration, as the owner themselves explain.



Of course, this is something that only the buyer can decide, but on the other hand, the seller guarantees in their



The Firebird come with a clean title and has just 36,000 miles (approximately 57,900 km) on the clock.



As for the price, this is the part where it all gets tricky. The owner says they’re ready to sell the car for $8,500, which might be a little bit too much for those looking for a cheap barn find, but on the other hand, some trades are also accepted including a Corvette or other project cars.



