Jeep Discounts the JL Wrangler Up To $9,485

5 Subaru Driver Caught on Camera Mowing Down Ducklings, Cops Refuse to Arrest Him

3 Grinch Plows SUV Through Inflatable Santa in Indiana

2 Drunken Grinch Goes on Car Smashing Spree Because He Couldn’t Find an Uber

1 $500,000 Worth of Goods Stolen From Rapper Young Dolph’s G-Wagen

More on this:

Thieves Smash Stolen Car Into Gun Store, Take Armfuls of Weapons

Thieves hit a small gun store in Loganville, Georgia, smashing a stolen car into the store and then carrying out weapons by the armful to the getaway vehicle. 16 photos



He returns inside and jumps over the counter, grabbing several shotguns from the wall, before running out – for good, this time. The whole thing is over in under 60 seconds, in the early hours of morning, with the security alarm bleeping. By the time police arrived on the scene, the thieves were long gone.



“They couldn’t get the shutter out,” an employee for a nearby store tells



“They knew the place, they had to. That’s how I feel at least, because they were in and out very fast,” he adds, stating the obvious. “I don’t think they’re going to get away with this.”



Once the driver was out of the store, the thieves abandoned the Grand Marquis inside, with the engine still running. Police determined that they had stolen it some hours before the smash-and-grab, but they’re yet to say if the getaway car was also a stolen one.



The main concern at this moment is the sheer number of illegal weapons out on the street. The shop owners are yet to comment the incident with the media, but WSB-TV notes that they’ve only had the business for about 4 years and are taking the break-in rather hard.







WATCH: Loganville Police are looking for the thieves that smashed a car into X3 Firearms this morning, stole guns, then left in a silver Crown Vic

Story at 11 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UiVFOeceup — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 20, 2019 Surveillance footage released to the public in a bid to identify the driver shows a Mercury Grand Marquis plowing into the store. The driver gets out and grabs as many guns as possible, passing them over to his mates waiting outside, with the getaway vehicle, a silver Ford Crown Victoria He returns inside and jumps over the counter, grabbing several shotguns from the wall, before running out – for good, this time. The whole thing is over in under 60 seconds, in the early hours of morning, with the security alarm bleeping. By the time police arrived on the scene, the thieves were long gone.“They couldn’t get the shutter out,” an employee for a nearby store tells WSB-TV Atlanta . “They couldn’t get the other car out, so they just had the other guy throw stuff out of the store and they just picked it up and put it in the trunk.”“They knew the place, they had to. That’s how I feel at least, because they were in and out very fast,” he adds, stating the obvious. “I don’t think they’re going to get away with this.”Once the driver was out of the store, the thieves abandoned the Grand Marquis inside, with the engine still running. Police determined that they had stolen it some hours before the smash-and-grab, but they’re yet to say if the getaway car was also a stolen one.The main concern at this moment is the sheer number of illegal weapons out on the street. The shop owners are yet to comment the incident with the media, but WSB-TV notes that they’ve only had the business for about 4 years and are taking the break-in rather hard.