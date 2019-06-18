NASA Shows Us the Anus of Mars

5 World’s Dumbest Car Thief Caught After Getting a Burger in Stolen Car

4 Repo Man Takes NYPD Cop’s Car, Gets Arrested on Felony Charge

3 Woman Jumps Through Car Window to Prevent Slider Thief from Taking Her Mercedes

2 Woman’s Car Stolen from Dealership After Bringing It In for an Oil Change

1 Tesla’s Sentry Mode Scares Off Car Thief, Is Modern-Day Superhero

More on this:

Thief Steals Car from Hospital Parking Lot, Goes Shopping, Brings It Back

There are worse things that could happen to your car once a thief takes it without your knowing. One car owner from Montgomery County, Maryland, had it returned after a brief shopping trip. 38 photos







Police are now urging civilians to be on the lookout for the guy, as they’re yet to identify him. However, he’s seen in the surveillance videos wearing a black T-shirt with a logo on his chest – a logo that he goes to great lengths to keep covered.



The good news is that at least one victim of car theft didn’t have their vehicle damaged or lost for good. The bad news is that, in this day and age, despite repeated warnings from authorities, people are still leaving their cars unlocked and even their keys inside, in plain sight.



As one driver admits to NBC Philadelphia, he is in the habit of not locking his car when he’s at home and he might actually leave the keys inside every once in a while. This is exactly the type of behavior that Maryland police are urging car owners to lock their vehicles, both when in public and when at home, presumably parked “safely” in their driveway. As reason for the warning, they cite a recent spat of car thefts that probably involve the same suspect: i.e. the same guy who stole one car just so he could have a ride to a nearby Wawa shop. NBC Philadelphia says that the car went missing from the hospital parking lot but showed up later in the same parking lot, albeit parked in a different stop, farther in the back. Police have the thief on surveillance camera and their conclusion is that the man took the car just so he wouldn’t have to walk to the store, where he bought snacks.Police are now urging civilians to be on the lookout for the guy, as they’re yet to identify him. However, he’s seen in the surveillance videos wearing a black T-shirt with a logo on his chest – a logo that he goes to great lengths to keep covered.The good news is that at least one victim of car theft didn’t have their vehicle damaged or lost for good. The bad news is that, in this day and age, despite repeated warnings from authorities, people are still leaving their cars unlocked and even their keys inside, in plain sight.As one driver admits to NBC Philadelphia, he is in the habit of not locking his car when he’s at home and he might actually leave the keys inside every once in a while. This is exactly the type of behavior that car thieves are counting on, police say.