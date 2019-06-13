Driver Gets $575 Fine for Tossing Cigarette Butt Out the Window

4 Tesla’s Sentry Mode Leads to Vandal’s Arrest After Keying Parked Model 3

3 Watch Another Tesla Get Keyed, This Time by Two Guys in a Pickup

2 California Cops Catch Big Break in String of Car Burglaries Thanks to Tesla

More on this:

Tesla’s Sentry Mode Scares Off Car Thief, Is Modern-Day Superhero

Who needs Batmans and Supermans when you’ve got Tesla’s Sentry Mode? In between helping to catch vandals and car thieves , it’s also discouraging burglars from getting away with the wheels off a vehicle. 5 photos



In what



It all went down in a parking lot near the Bergen airport, when a thief approached the parked Tesla and started removing the nuts off the wheels. At some point, he realizes he triggered Sentry Mode and moves to the other side of the car, perhaps thinking he could continue his work. He ends up giving up the mission altogether and runs away.



No harm done, you’d think, but the fact that the Tesla owner didn’t have his wheels stolen is the good news. The bad news is that, the next day, he got into the car and drove off, having no idea of what had happened during the night and thus, no inclination to check the recorded footage. It’s nothing short of good luck that the wheels didn’t come off.



“It could have gone really wrong,” Kees Ihlhaug tells the local media, as cited by the same outlet. “If I had come up to speed, the wheels would have flown off and the car could have hit others along the way and potentially kill people.”



Luckily, he quickly realized that something was wrong and pulled over to call for help. He then handed over the footage to the police, who candidly admitted to never having heard of a similar incident. They’re still looking for the suspect because the footage doesn’t show his face. Enter Sentry Mode, the modern-day superhero.In what Electrek describes as a first for Norway, local police are looking for a car thief who attempted to steal the wheels off a parked Tesla – and ended up putting the driver in serious danger, albeit unintentionally. They have him on camera thanks to Sentry Mode. The video is available at the link It all went down in a parking lot near the Bergen airport, when a thief approached the parked Tesla and started removing the nuts off the wheels. At some point, he realizes he triggered Sentry Mode and moves to the other side of the car, perhaps thinking he could continue his work. He ends up giving up the mission altogether and runs away.No harm done, you’d think, but the fact that the Tesla owner didn’t have his wheels stolen is the good news. The bad news is that, the next day, he got into the car and drove off, having no idea of what had happened during the night and thus, no inclination to check the recorded footage. It’s nothing short of good luck that the wheels didn’t come off.“It could have gone really wrong,” Kees Ihlhaug tells the local media, as cited by the same outlet. “If I had come up to speed, the wheels would have flown off and the car could have hit others along the way and potentially kill people.”Luckily, he quickly realized that something was wrong and pulled over to call for help. He then handed over the footage to the police, who candidly admitted to never having heard of a similar incident. They’re still looking for the suspect because the footage doesn’t show his face.