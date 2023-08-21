These Two Abandoned Dodge Challengers Make for an Intriguing Pile of Classic Metal

The R/T was the icing on the Challenger cake in 1970, coming with an increased focus on performance to boost the muscle focus to a new level.
The base engine on the R/T was the 383 (6.3-liter) V8, often referred to as Magnum and developing 335 horsepower. However, Dodge also offered a compelling list of optional engines, including the 440 (7.2-liter) Magnum with 375 horsepower and the Six Pack version with 390 horsepower. The top-of-the-range version was the Hemi with 425 horsepower.
Someone on eBay has a very intriguing package comprising parts from 1970 and 1971 convertible Challengers, laying the foundation for a solid restoration project to help bring back an R/T.
The first parts come from a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T that rolled off the assembly lines with a 383 V8 under the hood. You won't get too many pieces, though, but one of them is rare. The seller has a drop-top for the 1970 R/T, and according to some rough estimates, Dodge equipped some 690 Challengers 383s with this piece of equipment.
The 1970 R/T also comes with multiple extras, including the R/T (and original) hood, the dash and the fender tags, and the taillight panel. Unfortunately, the big-block engine paired with a 727 TorqueFlite transmission is no longer around. You'll either bring your replacement or use the small-block powerplant on the other Challenger included in the sale. And this gets us to the second part of the offer.
The 1971 Challenger also sports a convertible body and comes with a build sheet and the original sales order. The engine is no longer in the car, but the owner says they can include the original 318 in the deal if the buyer wants to use the 1971 Challenger for restoration. The car comes without glass, and the owner says even the window chrome is missing.
The parts are likely the remains of Challengers who served as donors for other projects, so you shouldn't expect them to come in tip-top shape. On the other hand, they serve as a good foundation for another project, especially if you are working on a 1970 R/T and lack rare pieces, such as the drop-top.
Seller harley45308 knows he has several highly desirable parts, so the listing received plenty of love lately, with 12 bids received in a few hours since the auction went live earlier. The top offer at the time of writing is $8,100, but I expect the digital fight to push the final price significantly higher, especially in the final hours of the auction.
In the meantime, if you want to see all parts in person, you must travel to New Raymer, Colorado. You'll need a trailer to pick up everything.
