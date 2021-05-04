These Pedals Are the Quickest to Engage and Great for Pros and Newbies Alike

When it comes to reaching that desired speed on the road, every aspect is important. And your pedal system makes no exception. A Florida-based bike shop created a clipless pedal that claims to be the fastest of its kind, allowing you to maximize your cycling wattage.
The Pitbull Bike Pedal is a lock & roll system designed for road biking and claims to be the absolute quickest one to engage, as stated on its manufacturer’s website.
It has a cylindrical shape with a 360-degree engagement, which means you don’t have to orientate it in a specific way. All you have to do is place your shoe on it, push your foot forward and it locks right in, holding just like a pit bull. The release system is equally easy to use and similar to most road bike pedals out there: you just turn the heel and you’re out.
The pedal is just a single round, stainless steel bar, with an inner flange and you can use a standard Allen wrench to tighten it.
Pitbull founder Mike Lohmeyer claims that it takes around two seconds to have both feet in, which gives you three, four power strokes ahead of other cyclists at every start.
The patented Pitbull cleat is made of a lightweight and durable glass-filled nylon polymer and the box includes a standard and a 5-degree float cleat option. You can install the cleats on any road shoe and they come with a spring that can be adjusted to make them stiffer or looser.
The Pitbull Bike Pedal is an older project started in 2018 on Kickstarter, but it didn't manage to get on the market at that time.
The pedals weigh 4.5 ounces (127.5 grams) per pedal but Pitbull is also working on a lighter model, the KoM pedal, which is expected to be released in late 2021. The KoM pedal will only weigh 3.2 ounces (92 grams) per pedal. The standard, heavier model is currently in production and is expected to be ready for purchase in 60 to 90 days.
