Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty 1 Is Cannondale's Latest Full-Suspension Gravel e-Bike

The wonder Cannondale has unleashed is the new Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty 1. Yup, the name tells you just about everything you need to know about this e-bike; it’s carbon and has a lefty fork on it. Oh, and that “Neo” tells you it’s electric.
Cannondale is the sort of team that doesn’t really need an intro. Heck, they’ve been a recognized name since before I was born. In 1971, when the company first saw its start, the main goal was to break away from the unconventional norms and cut a new path in bicycle design. About 50 years later, this team is on the same mission, and the Topstone series showcases these beliefs.
For the Carbon Lefty 1, the infamous crew chose to sculpt their idea using BallisTec carbon fiber, Cannondale's most innovative and strongest carbon. As they name would imply, we're talking ballistic grade goods that has been designed using the “most” advanced engineering around. At least that’s how this team considers it. Personally, I don’t doubt it; just look at what they can do.
Now, gravel bikes are exposed to terrain rougher than city streets, but people equipped road and gravel bikes similarly until a few years ago. Nowadays, a suspension is in order, usually on the front fork. Here, you’ll find an oddball that seems to be more and more popular, a lefty fork. This one is a Lefty Oliver Carbon with 30 mm (1.18 in) of travel, Chamber Damper with All-Over tune, and ISO High-Ride air spring. You can do what you want with it.
Finally, we get to the electronic drive unit, an increasingly popular component nowadays. A Bosch Performance Line Speed runs under 250 watts and has enough power to assist you all the way up to 28 mph (45 kph). That will work for you on nearly anything except a downhill cruise. The juice will be coming out of a 500-watt-hour Bosch PowerTube hidden beautifully in the down tube. How far you’ll be able to ride with this setup is hard to say and depends on the sort of terrain you decide to tackle today. However, the manufacturer's website shows a limit up to 78 miles (125 kilometers).
Other components include a Cannondale3 butted alloy handlebar, Promax carbon seat post, and alloy stem, all adding just a bit of weight to an already lightweight build. Oh, and there’s a fender bridge available as well, in case you need it.
Personally, I can’t wait to get some cash to go pick one of these puppies up. How much money I'll need is hard to say as I'll have to use a middleman (dealership), and that always means a little extra. Depending on which Topstone you grab from the new lineup, prepare to pay as much as $10,000 or more. I guess I'll only test ride this one.
