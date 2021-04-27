5 Brits to Make World Record Attempt for Longest Parade of Volvo Cars

Scottish Cyclist Pedals His Way to Breaking the World Record

The current world record for the longest distance cycled in a week belongs to Australian cyclist Jack Thompson who cycled 2,177 miles (3,503 km) in Spain, in October 2020. Quigley started his grueling ride on April 26th and will end it on May 3rd. The cyclist has a target of 320 miles (515 km) per day, divided into four 80-mile laps.His attempt takes place in Scotland and will cover Aberdeen to the Cairngorms, Peterculter, Banchory, Aboyne, Ballater, and Balmoral Castle, according to Cycling Weekly The cyclist’s endeavor is all the more commendable given his unfortunate past. In addition to being recently diagnosed with arthritis, Josh also went through a couple of very misfortunate accidents, but none of them broke his iron will.He was involved in an accident in Dubai three months ago and he had to be hospitalized as he broke and injured nearly every part of his body, including an arm, shoulder, pelvis, spine, and several ribs.Moreover, in 2019, the cyclist was also hit by a car moving at a speed of 70 mph (113 kph), but that didn’t stop him either. Only nine months later, Quigley set the North Coast 500 record, a 500 miles route around the north coast of Scotland.“To bounce back from a major accident and set a record once is a great story. But to do it twice in the space of 18 months and get my first Guinness World Record? That will be pretty special, and that is exactly what I plan on doing”, stated Quigley for Cycling Weekly.If he breaks the record, Josh Quigley will raise £10,000 (over $13,800) for Arthritis Action, a UK charity that aims to improve the lives of people suffering from arthritis.The current world record for the longest distance cycled in a week belongs to Australian cyclist Jack Thompson who cycled 2,177 miles (3,503 km) in Spain, in October 2020.