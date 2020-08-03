4 Say Goodbye to French Fries Falling Between the Driver Seat and Console

These Odd-Looking Gloves Let You Change a Tire in Total Darkness

Changing a tire during the night is obviously not the easiest thing to do, especially without a proper source of light around. 7 photos



And if you don’t want to carry around a lamp just to be prepared in case this horror scenario happens, here’s something that’s a lot more convenient to store in the trunk: a pair of gloves that lends you a hand during such an ad-hoc repair.



The



The idea the gloves are based on is pretty simple. The design includes two different LED lamps, one on the thumb and another one on the index, which can be turned on with a dedicated on/off button on the glove. Power comes from two different CR2016 batteries that you can easily replace once they’re drained out. One pair of batteries is included by default in the package when you buy the gloves.



If you think that wearing them and changing a tire in the middle of the night is a piece of cake and you’re ready to add some rain to the mix, that’s fine. The gloves are water resistant (but not waterproof) so they should withstand some rain just fine, albeit you should totally avoid doing this to prevent any damage.



