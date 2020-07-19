5 Cowboy 3 e-Bike Brings Comfort, Better Performance in the Same Sleek Form Factor

Furmonitor Is a Smart Car Gadget That Helps You Take Care of a Furry Friend

If you’re a dog person that usually drives around with their furry friend on the back seat, here’s a brand-new gadget that could really come in handy. 6 photos



In other words, if you leave your furry companion in the car while you go for a quick shopping session, Furmonitor can warn you via your smartphone if it’s getting too hot or too cold for animals.



“You will also receive alert notifications on your phone when the temperature exceeds a set ‘comfort’ range, letting you know you may need to act. While this device is not a substitute for good judgment and should not be relied upon to keep your animals safe from extreme temperatures and weather, it provides another tool to help make sure your companions are comfortable on your journeys,” Brian Weber, the creator of the device,



Now seeking crowdfunding support on Kickstarter, Furmonitor requires cellular data, so you can also insert a SIM card to be able to send notifications. A backup battery is also available, just in case you turn off the engine but otherwise, you can very well power the device from a standard USB port.



In essence a smart thermometer, Furmonitor is projected to reach the funding goal in August, while the first units should be shipped to backers and those who pre-order it in April 2021.



Right now, a $139 donation will secure you a smart thermometer without any data service, which in the United States would be offered with a $10 per month fee.



