These Are the Most Common Symptoms of a Failing Engine Starter

The starter is responsible for turning over your car’s engine and helping it start, but like all parts, it has a limited lifespan, and it will eventually fail.
The four-stroke internal combustion engines that power our automobiles rely on the inertia from each cycle to initiate the next. The starter motor is used to begin the first one and is not required once the engine is running.
Before it was invented, engines were started using various methods such as wind-up springs, gunpowder cylinders, or more commonly, removable cracks fitted to the crankshaft and operated manually.
The first electric starter was built in 1896 in East Peckham, England, by electrical engineer H. J. Dowsing, who installed it on an Arnold. Seven years later, Clyde J. Coleman invented and patented the first such part in the United States. In less than two decades, it became commonly used by most carmakers.
These parts have an average life span ranging between 100,000 and 150,000 miles (160,934-241,401 km). In some car models, it lasts well over that, often outlasting the engine itself. However, there are many cases where it fails either in the aforementioned range or prematurely. Starter Clicking
When it does fail, one of the most common symptoms occurs when starting the engine. If you hear a series of clicks coming from the engine bay, it means that the starter is not functioning properly.
The exact cause of the noise and the severity of the problem can vary, but we recommend that you take the car to your local garage and have a professional mechanic run a series of checks. Grinding noise
It is produced by the starter gear, which grinds against the flywheel because it failed to disengage. That means the solenoid or gear drive are not functioning properly.
This symptom should not be ignored, and if you hear grinding, you should urgently take the vehicle to a mechanic who will either replace the broken starter parts or the whole starter. In both cases, repairs will be cheaper than replacing a damaged flywheel. Freewheeling
This occurs when attempting to start the vehicle, but all you get is a whining noise without the engine starting.
When this happens, it means the starter is not engaging with the flywheel, and, oftentimes, this is caused by a damaged gear drive. Sporadic issues starting the vehicle
However, this symptom may also be caused by a problem with the ignition system, such as defective spark plugs, so make sure you take the car to a mechanic for a professional for a complete inspection. Smoke coming from under the hood
As I mentioned before, there are instances when the starter continues to run after starting the engine. If power is continuously supplied to the starter, it will eventually overheat, causing the smoke.
In this case, you should immediately turn off the engine, get to your fire extinguisher, pop the hood to see if the smoke stops and if it doesn’t, use the extinguisher.
If you encounter any of these symptoms, make sure that you get the vehicle serviced immediately. Depending on the model, a starter can be repaired by replacing the faulty components, but in other cases, the whole starter needs to be replaced.
