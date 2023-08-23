These Are the 2024 KTM Single-Cylinder Dukes and "New” Is the Name of Their Game

In the very extensive lineup of motorcycles Austrian bike maker KTM currently sells, the Duke occupies a very special place. Born in the mid-1990s, the family now has nine powerful members playing in the naked segment, and one in the sports tourer one. Of interest to us today are some of the naked ones, as they've just received a major tech boost for the 2024 model year.
The base three models of the range are at the receiving end of the changes, namely the 125 Duke, 250 Duke, and 390 Duke. As per their maker, the upgrades are not minor, but come as "the biggest change to the sub-500 cc capacity DUKE model range since the KTM 125 DUKE in 2011."
That's because the company targeted not only the color scheme of the bikes, as it so often does, but this time dove a lot deeper into the mechanical bits. Sure, new paint schemes are included in the package, but what's important is that the engines are new, and so are the frames that hold them.
From this version onward, all three models benefit from a new frame design in two pieces, combining a new steel trellis frame with a diecast aluminum subframe. Additionally, new triple clamps have been fitted, as well as a new swingarm, curved around a rear shock absorber that's in a new position. The seat on all three bikes is now lower and a larger airbox can be seen.
Powering the three bikes is a revised engine lineup called LC4c, with displacement ranging from 125cc to 250cc. At the top of the range sits the 399cc unit. All of them come with improved cylinder heads and new gearboxes.
As far as equipment goes, the three Dukes are equipped from the factory floor with the KTM Supermoto ABS, a 5-inch screen, and smartphone connectivity.
Setting the bikes apart from one another is not only the color scheme but also some design elements unique to each of them. The entry-level 125 Duke, for instance, comes in Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue and is equipped with Apex suspension.
The mid-range 250 Duke throws onto the market a body in Electronic Orange and Ceramic White, the same Apex suspension system, but also tank spoilers.
At the top of the family sits the 390 Duke with its Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue bodywork and 399cc engine. It too relies on Apex suspension, but comes with a tank spoiler larger than on the 250, noticeable radiator covers, and LED lights.
KTM says the new range of Dukes will become available in most markets, except for the U.S. (it's unclear when rollout there will begin), in September. Pricing for the three new KTM Dukes was not announced.
