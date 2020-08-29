5 Gary Busey Recalls Harley-Davidson Crash That Killed Him, a Chat With Angels

The Smart Helmet Is Here Loaded with Features Created for These Hard Times

The simple helmet concept has evolved a lot in the last few years, and the boom recorded by the tech field improved the basic design with plenty of new-generation features. 14 photos



So this smart helmet that was first used on the airport in Rome, Italy, and which recently made its way to the Flint Bishop Airport in Michigan can do all sorts of stuff, not only protect its wearer.



For example, it can measure the body temperature of people around from a distance of up to 21 feet (nearly 6.5 meters), but it can also scan their faces and compare the data against an existing database to help catch criminals.



At the same time, the helmet comes with a license plate scanning system, so it can detect stolen vehicles as well, and it’s all possible if the police officer just turns their head toward the car.



The device was created by a company called KeyBiz and based in Italy, and it can be further upgraded with other smart capabilities. For instance, it can read QR codes, although it’s hard to tell why a police officer would actually want such a feature.



On the other hand, measuring the body temperature remains the key capability of the smart helmet, and Flint Bishop Airport officials say this can help deal with the current health issue happening worldwide.



“Once an elevated temperature, above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, has been detected the officer will approach the passenger and accompany them to the ticket counter of the airline they are/were flying, advising an agent or manager of their finding. The officer will wait to hear the airline’s determination on whether the passenger will fly or be denied boarding, and ensure that their decision is followed,” the airport officials



