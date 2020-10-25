Wage no Wars on Mars Aliens with this Tesla-Branded Observational Tank

The Real Flying Broom Exists and It’s Electric, Of Course

For all those times when, as a grown man / woman, you still play-pretended to be part of the Hogwarts universe and wept at not having a convincing enough broom, weep no more: it exists and it’s fully electric. 6 photos feeling of flying. That’s gotta count for something.



Nuvem is founded by Brazilian designer Alessandro Russo Silveira, with the goal of bringing this flying, electric broom to the international market. If you already own a unicycle, you’re in the target audience for this, since the pack doesn’t include the actual means of transportation, just the support frame and the broom.



They turn the wheel into a broom-like device. You install the support frame, which is made of carbon steel, and then attach the broom to it. The broom comes with a small saddle and you control the wheel much like you’d expect: lean forward to accelerate, lean back to brake and to the sides for turns.



Nuvem is actually offering four models of the broom, so there’s a little something fancy for the taste of every witch and wizard. The Nuvem 1.0 is a “training broom, developed for first flights and old-school wizards,” the Nuvem 2.0 comes with “wooden handle and a beautiful tail, made in traditional brown and gold colors,” the Nuvem 2.1 is “aerodynamic and fast,” thanks to the slightly straighter handle, and Nuvem 2.2, aka Silver Arrow, has “metallic silver handle, curved for comfort, and a beautiful tail with a gradient of colors that go from gold to a soft copper.”



Delivery for the RFB (Real Flying Broom) pack is set for March 2021, with prices estimated at $38 to $48 for the broom, and $55 to $68 with the support frame. Should more funding be unlocked, Nuvem promises upgrades on the frame: curved edges for more comfort and even the possibility to make it extendable to fit all sizes of uniwheels.



“Don’t be a muggle and support this project!” Nuvem says. This sounds like the most useless, ridiculous idea, but oh so fun. And silly fun is what we need these days.



Micromobility and the electric revolution are coming to wizards and witches from all over the world, assuming they’re willing to take a chance and invest in a crowdfunding project. That project, now live on KickStarter , is called the Real Flying Broom and consists of a pack that turns your unicycle / uniwheel into the closest thing to a flying broom. Ok, sure, it doesn’t fly, despite what its name implies, but Nuvem claims it replicates theof flying. That’s gotta count for something.Nuvem is founded by Brazilian designer Alessandro Russo Silveira, with the goal of bringing this flying, electric broom to the international market. If you already own a unicycle, you’re in the target audience for this, since the pack doesn’t include the actual means of transportation, just the support frame and the broom.They turn the wheel into a broom-like device. You install the support frame, which is made of carbon steel, and then attach the broom to it. The broom comes with a small saddle and you control the wheel much like you’d expect: lean forward to accelerate, lean back to brake and to the sides for turns.Nuvem is actually offering four models of the broom, so there’s a little something fancy for the taste of every witch and wizard. The Nuvem 1.0 is a “training broom, developed for first flights and old-school wizards,” the Nuvem 2.0 comes with “wooden handle and a beautiful tail, made in traditional brown and gold colors,” the Nuvem 2.1 is “aerodynamic and fast,” thanks to the slightly straighter handle, and Nuvem 2.2, aka Silver Arrow, has “metallic silver handle, curved for comfort, and a beautiful tail with a gradient of colors that go from gold to a soft copper.”Delivery for the RFB (Real Flying Broom) pack is set for March 2021, with prices estimated at $38 to $48 for the broom, and $55 to $68 with the support frame. Should more funding be unlocked, Nuvem promises upgrades on the frame: curved edges for more comfort and even the possibility to make it extendable to fit all sizes of uniwheels.“Don’t be a muggle and support this project!” Nuvem says. This sounds like the most useless, ridiculous idea, but oh so fun. And silly fun is what we need these days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.