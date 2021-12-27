The Original Boxster 986 Could Be Your Cheapest Entry Into Porsche Ownership

The 986 Porsche Boxster is symbolic in Porsche’s history. It defined a new class and saved the automaker from taking off a cliff. It was a solid choice for roadster lovers chasing automotive perfection. Today, the 986 Boxster is still a lovely thing to drive, especially for the price. Henry Catchpole of Carfection explains why.
The original Porsche Boxster first went on sale in 1996. Its name, ‘Boxster’ was a portmanteau of the ‘Boxer’ engine and ‘Speedster’ or 'Roadster.' It was a name first seen on a pretty concept unveiled in Detroit three years earlier. At this time, the 986 Boxster was the antidote, an indisposed Porsche brand needed.
As some people know, the Boxster was the best-selling car from the German auto manufacturer until the Cayenne came along.
The roadster shared a lot of panels with the 911 (996 generation), including the front wings, the hood and headlights.
To this date, the Boxster still comes with the same defining three dials on the dashboard, which is as beautiful as it is nostalgic - a distinctive script.
However, we can’t talk about the 986 Boxster without mentioning the M96 engine. It’s the most popularly talked about aspect of the first-generation the Boxster. The M96, a naturally aspirated flat-six that was also shared with the 911 (996), came with issues including; the bore lines, bore scoring, and IMS.
Based on Catchpole’s experience, the IMS issues are not complicated. It’s just a bit of a big job since you need to take out the gearbox to get to the IMS bearing.
Catchpole insists servicing the 986 Boxster doesn’t necessarily have to be a costly affair with the right specialist. He warns that these are issues new 986 owners need to be aware of but not afraid of.
So, what do you need to pay for a 986 Boxster in the UK? Well, according to surveys done by Hagerty, it should be anywhere between £4,000 and £12,700.
There’s a lot of interest gaining on the top-end versions, presumably due to the 25-year cautious centenary celebrations. According to Hagerty, the 986 Boxster might mirror the 944 trajectories.
So, is getting the 986 Boxster just buying a Porsche badge over function? According to Catchpole, it is still a lovely thing to drive even though It doesn’t come with a lot of power. The entry leve model delivers about 201 HP and uses a five gear manual gearbox or a similar Tiptronic option.
The 986 Boxster might have a few issues, but a good one is an absolute delight. You’ll still get all those lovely Porsche things but at an affordable price.
Catchpole argues that people might say the 986’s engine is in the wrong place for a Porsche, but it’s just got superb balance. The steering is responsive, and the engine sounds fantastic. It’s a Porsche through and through.
In his opinion, everything you’d find in the top-end Porsches is right here in the 986 Boxster.
As some people know, the Boxster was the best-selling car from the German auto manufacturer until the Cayenne came along.
The roadster shared a lot of panels with the 911 (996 generation), including the front wings, the hood and headlights.
To this date, the Boxster still comes with the same defining three dials on the dashboard, which is as beautiful as it is nostalgic - a distinctive script.
However, we can’t talk about the 986 Boxster without mentioning the M96 engine. It’s the most popularly talked about aspect of the first-generation the Boxster. The M96, a naturally aspirated flat-six that was also shared with the 911 (996), came with issues including; the bore lines, bore scoring, and IMS.
Based on Catchpole’s experience, the IMS issues are not complicated. It’s just a bit of a big job since you need to take out the gearbox to get to the IMS bearing.
Catchpole insists servicing the 986 Boxster doesn’t necessarily have to be a costly affair with the right specialist. He warns that these are issues new 986 owners need to be aware of but not afraid of.
So, what do you need to pay for a 986 Boxster in the UK? Well, according to surveys done by Hagerty, it should be anywhere between £4,000 and £12,700.
There’s a lot of interest gaining on the top-end versions, presumably due to the 25-year cautious centenary celebrations. According to Hagerty, the 986 Boxster might mirror the 944 trajectories.
So, is getting the 986 Boxster just buying a Porsche badge over function? According to Catchpole, it is still a lovely thing to drive even though It doesn’t come with a lot of power. The entry leve model delivers about 201 HP and uses a five gear manual gearbox or a similar Tiptronic option.
The 986 Boxster might have a few issues, but a good one is an absolute delight. You’ll still get all those lovely Porsche things but at an affordable price.
Catchpole argues that people might say the 986’s engine is in the wrong place for a Porsche, but it’s just got superb balance. The steering is responsive, and the engine sounds fantastic. It’s a Porsche through and through.
In his opinion, everything you’d find in the top-end Porsches is right here in the 986 Boxster.