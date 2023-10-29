The Next Gran Turismo 7 Update Might Be the Best One Ever

Gran Turismo 7 is more than alive and kicking, especially after the excellent movie adaptation that screened back in August. The film didn't set any new records, but it was made with passion, and fans could tell right away. Kazunori Yamauchi teased an image on Twitter/X with what's in store for the next update. By the looks of the shadowy and mysterious figures, this might be the best update Gran Turismo 7 ever featured.
Fans are extremely excited and began pinpointing the shadow-veiled cars from Kazunori Yamauchi's not-so-cryptic post. Some of the nameplates mentioned are the Porsche 992 GT3 RS, Nissan GT-R R33 NISMO 400R, Lexus LFA 2010, Mercedes Benz 190E Evo II, Tesla Model 3, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2018, and the Dodge Charger 1969.
Let's start with something German, like the 7-speed AT RWD Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992). In real life, this baby has a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally-aspirated engine that can produce 518 hp or 525 ps with 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of torque. It can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 184 mph or 296 kph.
Next up, we have a fearsome blast from the past, the 2010 Lexus LFA. The company had been teasing this model since 2005, but the final unveiling of the production model took place at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2009.
It was a V10 monster with a 4.8-liter powerplant capable of delivering 553 hp (560 ps) and 354 lb-ft or 480 Nm of torque. It was RWD with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and got to 62 mph or 100 kph in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Speaking of monsters, we have one of the rarest Nissan GT-R versions ever created by human engineering, the 1997 Nismo 400R. The digits came from the total power output. But more interestingly, the R stands for racing and was put together by Nissan's renowned motorsport division as an homage to the 1995 Le Mans race cars.
This lovely forgotten gem came with a 2.8-liter engine that had some tricks up its sleeve, like an extra 40 hp. After being forged by fire and hammer, it could have gone from 0-60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
While talking exotic cars, we can't forget about the Eastern European mafia-looking Mercedes-Benz 190 2.5-16 Evolution II. This rare gem was only built in 502 units, where 500 were blauschwartz or blue and black, but the remaining 2 were silver. So, if you ever see a silver one with the original coat of paint, know that it might be one of two ever produced.
This "friend of ours" type of car came with a 2.5-liter 16V engine that produced 232 hp or 235 ps with 181 lb-ft or 245 Nm of torque. It wasn't as fast as lightning, but when you're bada*s enough to ride this vehicle, you're not hurrying anywhere because people wait for you.
It reached 62 mph or 100 kph in 7 seconds and had a top speed of 155 mph or 250 km/h. Also, back in those days, you couldn't even go any faster in the Eastern block because of potholes or, even worse, completely missing roads.
If the rest of the cars from the update are correct, this new November update could go down as the coolest in GT7 history.
Let's start with something German, like the 7-speed AT RWD Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992). In real life, this baby has a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally-aspirated engine that can produce 518 hp or 525 ps with 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of torque. It can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 184 mph or 296 kph.
Next up, we have a fearsome blast from the past, the 2010 Lexus LFA. The company had been teasing this model since 2005, but the final unveiling of the production model took place at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2009.
It was a V10 monster with a 4.8-liter powerplant capable of delivering 553 hp (560 ps) and 354 lb-ft or 480 Nm of torque. It was RWD with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and got to 62 mph or 100 kph in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Speaking of monsters, we have one of the rarest Nissan GT-R versions ever created by human engineering, the 1997 Nismo 400R. The digits came from the total power output. But more interestingly, the R stands for racing and was put together by Nissan's renowned motorsport division as an homage to the 1995 Le Mans race cars.
This lovely forgotten gem came with a 2.8-liter engine that had some tricks up its sleeve, like an extra 40 hp. After being forged by fire and hammer, it could have gone from 0-60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
While talking exotic cars, we can't forget about the Eastern European mafia-looking Mercedes-Benz 190 2.5-16 Evolution II. This rare gem was only built in 502 units, where 500 were blauschwartz or blue and black, but the remaining 2 were silver. So, if you ever see a silver one with the original coat of paint, know that it might be one of two ever produced.
This "friend of ours" type of car came with a 2.5-liter 16V engine that produced 232 hp or 235 ps with 181 lb-ft or 245 Nm of torque. It wasn't as fast as lightning, but when you're bada*s enough to ride this vehicle, you're not hurrying anywhere because people wait for you.
It reached 62 mph or 100 kph in 7 seconds and had a top speed of 155 mph or 250 km/h. Also, back in those days, you couldn't even go any faster in the Eastern block because of potholes or, even worse, completely missing roads.
If the rest of the cars from the update are correct, this new November update could go down as the coolest in GT7 history.
A big update is coming next week.— ????? (@Kaz_Yamauchi) October 29, 2023
??????????????? #GT7 pic.twitter.com/G3PNDb3wno