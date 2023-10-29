The Next Gran Turismo 7 Update Might Be the Best One Ever

Gran Turismo 7 is more than alive and kicking, especially after the excellent movie adaptation that screened back in August. The film didn't set any new records, but it was made with passion, and fans could tell right away. Kazunori Yamauchi teased an image on Twitter/X with what's in store for the next update. By the looks of the shadowy and mysterious figures, this might be the best update Gran Turismo 7 ever featured.

17 photos Photo: Kazunori Yamauchi