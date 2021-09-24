The Great American Off-Road Race Moves Back to March in 2022, Courses Get Renewed

They call it, unofficially, the Great American Off-Road Race, but the stage name for it is Mint 400. We’re talking about a competition for some of the world’s most rugged vehicles, taking place in Nevada ever since 1968.
At the time of writing, not much time is left until the start of this year’s edition of the event. On December 1, Mint 400 kicks off with a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas strip, with the actual racing set to being two days later in Primm.
For cars, there are no less than 44 (yes, forty-four) classes, including two new ones, dedicated to modern and vintage military vehicles, respectively. For motorcycles, the competition offers just 19 classes, and for both types of vehicles, there are additional youth classes. Overall, some 500 teams from 30 states take part.
Although the 2021 Mint 400 is not even on, the organizers have already announced the dates for next year’s event. And the wait will not be all that long, given how on March 9, competitors should be back in the desert for more fun.
Technically, March was the original month for the event, but that changed once the health crisis hit. Moving the dates around is however not something the organizers aren’t used to, as over the years the race was held in five different months.
Next year will also come with some changes in the layout of the courses, with the entire qualifying section being new, “the bike course is new and nearly 35% of the car and truck course is new.”
As said, the 2020 Mint 400 kicks off on March 9, and extends until March 13. Courses aside, all "festivities will remain in the same position as previous years, including the wildly popular Mint 400 Tech and Contingency Off-Road Festival, which will take place on Thursday of race week.”
As usual, and despite the current circumstances, the celebration of all things motorized should be attended by some 45,000 people, as always.
For cars, there are no less than 44 (yes, forty-four) classes, including two new ones, dedicated to modern and vintage military vehicles, respectively. For motorcycles, the competition offers just 19 classes, and for both types of vehicles, there are additional youth classes. Overall, some 500 teams from 30 states take part.
Although the 2021 Mint 400 is not even on, the organizers have already announced the dates for next year’s event. And the wait will not be all that long, given how on March 9, competitors should be back in the desert for more fun.
Technically, March was the original month for the event, but that changed once the health crisis hit. Moving the dates around is however not something the organizers aren’t used to, as over the years the race was held in five different months.
Next year will also come with some changes in the layout of the courses, with the entire qualifying section being new, “the bike course is new and nearly 35% of the car and truck course is new.”
As said, the 2020 Mint 400 kicks off on March 9, and extends until March 13. Courses aside, all "festivities will remain in the same position as previous years, including the wildly popular Mint 400 Tech and Contingency Off-Road Festival, which will take place on Thursday of race week.”
As usual, and despite the current circumstances, the celebration of all things motorized should be attended by some 45,000 people, as always.