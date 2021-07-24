Here’s the Lamborghini Jumpacan Raise Hell in the Desert, Training for Mint 400

More than a year ago, the news of an insane Lamborghini Huracan build surfaced. For short, that news was about how a shop called B is for Build was making an insane machine, ultimately destined to take on the Mint 400 off-road race in Las Vegas. The machine, named Jumpacan, has been ready for a while now, and we’ve seen it a few times in the year that passed, but never, until now, as it is put to the test for the race.
The larger Mint 400 event is scheduled to kick off on December 1, with the actual racing, that will also include, for the first time in a class of their own, military vehicles, planned to start three days later. That’s still enough time for the owner of the Jumpacan, Chris Steinbacher, to get the thing in shape.
Sporting a look that seems to come right out Mad Max, the project is probably unique in the world. It runs on the Huracan chassis, and there are some other bits one could recognize as coming from the Italian machine, but nothing else is Lamborghini anymore. The thing rides on all sorts of off-road-oriented goodies, from long travel suspension to the massive wheels, and its animated by an engine the Italians never dreamed of using.
More to the point, the original V10 of the car has been replaced by an LS V8, tied to a manual transmission. It spins 35- and 37-inch rubber, stopping power is ensured by GT500 brakes, and there are of course bucket seats and a roll cage in there for the protection of the driver.
Generally speaking, the Mint 400 has always been open to all sorts of vehicles, no matter what they were initially intended for, but this will be the first time in history when a Lamborghini will be on stage.
Granted, not a real Lamborghini, or at least not a complete one, but a Lamborghini nonetheless. And before the actual race happens, below is a taste of the Jumpacan in its natural element, and a short list of what needs to be changed for the December event.
Sporting a look that seems to come right out Mad Max, the project is probably unique in the world. It runs on the Huracan chassis, and there are some other bits one could recognize as coming from the Italian machine, but nothing else is Lamborghini anymore. The thing rides on all sorts of off-road-oriented goodies, from long travel suspension to the massive wheels, and its animated by an engine the Italians never dreamed of using.
More to the point, the original V10 of the car has been replaced by an LS V8, tied to a manual transmission. It spins 35- and 37-inch rubber, stopping power is ensured by GT500 brakes, and there are of course bucket seats and a roll cage in there for the protection of the driver.
Generally speaking, the Mint 400 has always been open to all sorts of vehicles, no matter what they were initially intended for, but this will be the first time in history when a Lamborghini will be on stage.
Granted, not a real Lamborghini, or at least not a complete one, but a Lamborghini nonetheless. And before the actual race happens, below is a taste of the Jumpacan in its natural element, and a short list of what needs to be changed for the December event.