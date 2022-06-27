The German Air Force’s New Troops Carrier Boasts the Longest Range Ever

Back in 2018, the Airbus A31LR (Long Range) completed a record-breaking flight as part of its 100-hour flight test and certification program, covering 4,750 nautical miles (5,466 miles/8,797 km) in 11 hours. Now, the first Airbus A32LR was delivered to the German Air Force, ready to carry troops over longer routes than ever before.
Last year, in December, Lufthansa Technik began the process of modifying the Airbus A32LR for the German Air Force, at its facility in Hamburg, Germany. Described as an upgrade to the Military Business Class, the new aircraft will initially provide troop transportation and parliamentary flight operations on both short and long routes. It will be able to carry up to 136 passengers.
But it’s also set to start conducting MedEvac operations starting next year. In that future configuration, it will be able to transport either six intensive care patients, or up to 12 moderately-injured (or ill) patients. As a “flying intensive care unit,” the A32LR will also be equipped with extended oxygen supply, plus other pre-modifications. According to Lufthansa Technika, 12 of these New Generation Patient Transport Units (PTE NG) will be delivered to the German military, plus two reserve units.
Until then, the A32LR is gearing up to enter service with the German Air Force as a troop carrier. The Air Force took formal delivery of the aircraft at the ILA Berlin airshow, in the presence of several German officials, plus the Airbus CEO and Lufthansa Technik COO.
As its name suggests, this new addition to the German Air Force fleet will be capable of tackling longer routes than ever before. Plus, it reduces CO2 emissions by 20%, compared to the previous generation aircraft. And it’s also certified to operate with up to 50% SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) which would reduce CO2 emissions even more.
Extensive tests were also carried out before the A32LR could be granted the official military certification. It’s now ready to fly German troops all over the world, while being friendlier to the environment than its predecessors.
