The German Air Force’s New Troops Carrier Boasts the Longest Range Ever

Back in 2018, the Airbus A31LR (Long Range) completed a record-breaking flight as part of its 100-hour flight test and certification program, covering 4,750 nautical miles (5,466 miles/8,797 km) in 11 hours. Now, the first Airbus A32LR was delivered to the German Air Force, ready to carry troops over longer routes than ever before.

