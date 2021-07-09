Long Routes Won’t Be an Issue for This Extended Range, New Generation Airplane

If you don’t know why the A321XLR is already famous, let’s just say that this new generation aircraft is not only better for the environment and more fuel-efficient compared to previous models, but it’s also able to provide an unprecedented range.
Airbus announced that the new A321XLR will be joining the best-selling A320neo Family, 2 years ago. Now, the assembly process is well on its way. The Airbus teams in Germany and France are working together to bring the new airplane to life. At the beginning of the month, 6 fuselage sections arrived at the Saint-Nazaire facility, in France, where they will be assembled in the upcoming weeks. So far, the nose and front fuselage assembly has started.
This moment represents an important milestone for the A321XLR, which is scheduled to enter service in 2023. This model combines outstanding range with increased fuel efficiency. Its Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700 nautical miles (8704 km) is 15% longer than that of the previous model, the A321LR, and it provides 30% lower fuel burn per seat, compared to previous-generation aircraft.
This extended range opens up whole new possibilities for daring routes, such as China-Australia or India-Europe. Plus, it will be more cost-effective for airlines, compared to operating larger and more fuel-consuming previous-generation airplanes.
One of the innovations of the A321XLR’s build is the new permanent Rear Centre Tank (RCT), which can hold more fuel than multiple optional Additional Centre Tanks (which were used before), while taking less space. Plus, it has a bigger take-off weight of 101 metric tons, thanks to the modified landing gear.
As far as passengers are concerned, they will be able to enjoy the same level of comfort as with larger aircraft, and even have more room for baggage, because of the extra cargo space.
The next step in the assembly process will be to send the fully-equipped nose and front fuselage from the Saint-Nazaire facility to Hamburg, Germany, for the final assembly. The first flight test for the A321XLR is expected by the end of the year.
