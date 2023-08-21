The Futuristic Vessel Designed to Carry Ariane 6 Is Undergoing Sea Trials

Canopee is a name worth remembering – it's a new-generation vessel that was specifically designed for the transportation of ESA (The European Space Agency) 's Ariane 6 space launcher. In honor of this important role, the new ship is fitted with an innovative auxiliary propulsion system based on wind power.
Canopee recently got its wings, which it will put to the test over the next weeks. It's about to undergo its final sea trials, scheduled to last until the end of this month. Only a month ago, it had completed its maiden voyage without the innovative wings, traveling to Guyana at the beginning of this year. At the time, the new wings, a wind-assisted propulsion system called Oceanwings, were still being assembled.
The ship was completed by Neptune Marine at the end of 2022. According to the manufacturer, its three main innovations are the special hull shape, the wind-assisted auxiliary propulsion, and the fact that the wings are integrated both constructively and system-technically. The ship is 121 meters long (just under 400 feet) and 22 meters wide (72 feet). It features an enormous deck and accommodation for up to 22 people.
In addition to the two 3,480 kW engines, it's powered by four state-of-the-art wingsails boasting a total of 363 square meters (3,900 square feet), set on 36-meter (118 feet) masts. The Oceanwings system is set to reduce the ship's fuel consumption by an impressive 15%. This translates to more than 3.5 tons of fuel per day. Most importantly, it will do so without sacrificing the vessel's speed.
Canopee is a real trailblazer. It claims to use the extraordinary power of wind more than any commercial ship today in relation to its main propulsion system. It's also the first commercial application for the Oceanwings system, developed by the French company Ayro.
Once it's fully ready to enter service, the new vessel will conduct 11 return trips to French Guyana every year. It will be transporting components of the Ariane 6 rocket from European ports to this destination, matching this delicate task with a trailblazing, green propulsion system.
The project began in 2019 when Ariane Espace was officially looking for an innovative ship that could carry fragile and dangerous loads. It also had to be able to do so over long distances, crossing the Atlantic Ocean and entering the shallow Kourou River.
The completion was won by the shipping company Alizes, who partnered with the naval design studio VPLP Design, Neptune Marine, and Ayro.
Oceanwings will also be installed on a game-changing all-electric yacht made by Alva Yachts. It confirms that wind power is seen more and more across the industry as one of the best answers for green shipping and maritime transportation in the future.
