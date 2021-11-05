The Downforce Was Not With This Old Bimmer Asphalt Walker

At first glance, it seems that this BMW 3 Series is stealing all the downforce, but look closer, and you will see that it actually needs more.
Proof stands the damaged rear quarter panel. By the looks of it, it has been badly bruised for quite some time now, as rust is settling in after what appears to have been a failed drift attempt.
The fuel filler cap is going to need some TLC too before it can be fully closed again. The rear bumper and protective plastic trim, reminiscent of cars born early last decade, need to be fixed too, and so does the taillight. Now, enough ignoring the elephant in the room, because that is why we decided to share this old Bimmer with you in the first place, which we found on Reddit.
Massive is too weak a word for the behemoth bolted on the trunk lid, as it is there for show and tell purposes only. You see, in order for a wing to be functional, it needs to be tested and adjusted to a particular model, and we doubt that this E46 3er ever saw the wind tunnel.
On top of that, it’s not like it needs it in order to cope with the potentially crazy output and torque, as the 325i badge, well, minus the ‘i’, tells us that it left the factory floor with a 2.5-liter straight-six (ah, the good old days). The engine produced almost 190 horses and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of torque back then in Europe, and 184 hp and 175 lb-ft (237 Nm) in the United States.
With the five-speed automatic transmission, the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration took forever, or 8.3 seconds and the time dropped to 7.2 seconds when the lump was hooked up to the five-speed manual.
