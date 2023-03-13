The Clever Waze Feature That Looks for Routes Without You Lifting a Finger

Waze helps drivers find the fastest route to a specific destination, but the application also comes with a less popular feature that prepares the navigation without users doing anything.
The trip suggestions bundled with Waze try to guess where you want to go in advance. As such, Waze determines upcoming drives and provides users with the right time to leave to arrive at their destination on time. In addition, the feature also shows which route drivers need to use, as well as warnings on the reported incidents.
Trip suggestions typically show up when you drive to the same destination every day. Waze learns your driving routines and provides information on upcoming drives, trying to make the navigation more straightforward.
For example, if you typically drive to work every morning to arrive at 9 AM, Waze learns your office location and the time you must be there. As such, the application can offer route suggestions before you get in the car, with the route generated specifically to let you arrive at the destination before 9 AM.
The trip suggestions might be generated at different times before you leave, especially as Waze takes into account the current traffic conditions.
To generate trip suggestions, Waze first looks for planned drives. If you scheduled a drive at a later time, the application monitors the traffic conditions to the destination and offers an alert to let you be there on time. Then, Waze also looks for calendar events, pulling information like time and location to generate routes.
Driving routines are then processed by the app to determine if you typically go to the same address on a regular basis. The navigation history and the saved places are used to generate trip suggestions.
Trip suggestions are enabled by default in Waze, but if you want to disable them, you can find them in the My Waze menu. Go to settings, expand the General section, and tap “Trip suggestions”. You should be able to disable and enable the feature by tapping the toggle.
Turning off trip suggestions does not block notifications for upcoming drives in the case of planned drives and calendar events. This is because these advance notifications are independent of the automatically generated trip suggestions. When you create a planned drive, you specifically configure Waze to warn you when it’s time to leave for a defined destination.
Trip suggestions are available on both iPhone and Android. The feature requires notification permissions on the mobile device. If the notifications do not show up, make sure that you provided Waze with the right suggestions on the smartphone. When you first install and run Waze, the application requires all the permissions for its entire feature lineup to work properly, so if you enabled them all, you are good to go.
