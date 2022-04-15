The Car Industry Gets a Jolt With California's Accelerated Plan to Phase Out ICE Vehicles

The Golden State once again wants to set the norms for emissions and EV mandates. An ambitious proposal was released by California Air Resources Board (CARB), requiring ZEVs and plug-in hybrids to make up 68% of new-vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035. If it passes, it will cost carmakers $30 billion between 2026 and 2030.
According to the plan, zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and plug-in hybrids will have to make up 35% of new vehicle sales by the 2026 model year, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. This is a huge difference coming from the 12.4% zero-emission vehicles market share in 2021. The proposed regulations are estimated to cost carmakers $30.2 billion between 2026 and 2030, or $2 billion per year on average, according to CARB’s analysis.
Of course, the carmakers have felt a chill down their spine. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most major automakers in the U.S., says the plan requires an aggressive increase in EV sales which might not be easy to achieve.
“Automakers will certainly work to meet whatever standards are eventually adopted, but these draft requirements will be extremely challenging even in California and may not be achievable in all the states that currently follow California’s program,” the group said to Automotive News.
On the other hand, CARB estimates that the new regulations will result in 1,272 fewer cardiopulmonary deaths, 208 fewer hospital admissions for cardiovascular illness, 249 fewer hospital admissions for respiratory illness, and 639 fewer emergency room visits for asthma across the state between 2026 and 2040. Additionally, the new rules will reduce the overall costs of transportation by $82 billion in the same time interval.
CARB is holding a public hearing on June 9 to consider its proposal, but the new regulations must be approved by the EPA. Once adopted, they will change the automotive landscape throughout the U.S. in the next decades. This is because sixteen other states and the District of Columbia follow California's stricter vehicle emissions standards. This represents more than one-third of all light-vehicle sales in the U.S. At least 15 states also follow California's ZEV program.
Of course, the carmakers have felt a chill down their spine. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most major automakers in the U.S., says the plan requires an aggressive increase in EV sales which might not be easy to achieve.
“Automakers will certainly work to meet whatever standards are eventually adopted, but these draft requirements will be extremely challenging even in California and may not be achievable in all the states that currently follow California’s program,” the group said to Automotive News.
On the other hand, CARB estimates that the new regulations will result in 1,272 fewer cardiopulmonary deaths, 208 fewer hospital admissions for cardiovascular illness, 249 fewer hospital admissions for respiratory illness, and 639 fewer emergency room visits for asthma across the state between 2026 and 2040. Additionally, the new rules will reduce the overall costs of transportation by $82 billion in the same time interval.
CARB is holding a public hearing on June 9 to consider its proposal, but the new regulations must be approved by the EPA. Once adopted, they will change the automotive landscape throughout the U.S. in the next decades. This is because sixteen other states and the District of Columbia follow California's stricter vehicle emissions standards. This represents more than one-third of all light-vehicle sales in the U.S. At least 15 states also follow California's ZEV program.