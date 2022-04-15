Gone-in-600-Bucks Eleanor smart fortwo Is Both Ridiculous and Cute at the Same Time

With only 11 copies produced for the 2000 movie ‘Gone in 60 Seconds,’ and most of them destroyed during filming, the surviving Eleanor Mustangs cost a fortune.
One of them was sold at auction a couple of years ago for over $850,000, but you could land a knockoff for a fraction of that price. It would not have Cinema Vehicle Services behind it, nor a certificate of authenticity, but it won’t cost you an arm, a leg, both kidneys, and your liver either.
Based on the normal 1967/1968 Ford Mustang Fastbacks, the Eleanor movie cars are so famous that they have started a trend, which is no longer limited to this particular model. In fact, enthusiasts from all four corners of the world have turned various vehicles into Eleanor-wanna-bes, and that list includes one particular smart fortwo.
A second-generation example by the looks of it, which came to life between 2006 and 2014, packing three-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, this city car has a face that mimics that of the real Eleanor. Someone gave it a much longer nose, with repositioned headlights, fog lamps mounted below the new grille, hood scoop, and custom bumper, hood, and fenders.
It sports new lines on its profile, and ‘GT 50%’ decals right above the new side skirts, which feature fake exhaust trim. Speaking of decals, it is worth noting that the racing stripes are present too, in black, contrasting the silver looks. The wheels appear to have come from the aftermarket world too, though they’re not special at all.
This rather old city car is definitely a controversial build, which is why it made its way to Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread. However, we wouldn’t call it ugly, but ridiculous and cute at the same time, and with a little bit of work, it would likely turn more heads.
