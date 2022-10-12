The Best Winter Tires of 2022 Face Off on Snow and Ice, Guess the Winner

Time flies, as they say, and we are approaching the halfway point of October 2022, folks. In most parts of the world, it means that you should get your vehicles ready for winter. If the place where you live or the place where you will be driving this winter is known for having heavy snowfall, as well as ice, you should fit winter tires on the vehicle that you will drive in those conditions.
We have already seen two sessions of this year's tire tests that focused on All Season/All Weather tires, as well as winter tires, and this is the third from British tire review specialist Jonathan Benson. His latest test brings the best tires for snow and ice against each other, and the clock, on a specially-designed test track.
In case you have not watched Jonathan's videos before, you should know that he selects the latest tires from the most known brands on the market, drives the same kind of vehicle with the same tires on a track, analyzes the measured results, and presents his findings to his viewers.
Europe's best winter tires, as well as the best studded winter tires are also present in the test as references, although the subjects of the test are extreme winter tires that do not include studs.
As usual, Jonathan explains a few things that the figures do not show, such as the way that the tires make you feel while driving.
The thing that you want most from a tire is for it to be predictable, which means that it should behave in a manner that you will get to feel everything that is going on, incrementally, and that will help you get the most out of it and your vehicle.
Having a set of tires that offer incredible grip may seem like the best thing that you could have, but if the way that they lose that grip is unpredictable, or just too sudden, the person driving the vehicle with those tires will not gain more confidence in the vehicle, but less.
This test also comes with a surprise outcome, as Jonathan notes, as the current generation of snow and ice tires is better than ever, and it has become incredibly difficult to set them apart.
