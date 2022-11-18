All-New 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prototype Drops Almost All Camouflage

We haven’t seen a prototype of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan in a while, but this one surprised us with a full-body display. Only the front and rear are covered, showing almost all the juicy details about its design.
As you can see from the pictures in the gallery, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be a gorgeous piece of automotive history. It will probably be the last combustion-engine version of the highly-respected sedan, and Mercedes-Benz is doing it justice with an elegant and timeless design. The E-Class is arguably the most successful model in the Stuttgart carmaker lineup, and the Germans are taking no chances with the silhouette of the expected fare-well W214 generation.
That’s why the body still looks much like the outgoing model, although the design is much simpler, with fewer lines and creases. This prototype features recessed door handles, which might indicate that Mercedes-Benz settled for this solution, although this is not guaranteed. We’ve seen both types of door handles on previous prototypes, so we guess this is one detail that will only be known at the reveal sometime next year.
The front fascia is still covered, with deceiving details placed in strategic places under the camo wraps. Most certainly, the grille will be slimmer than these pictures suggests, and we expect the front to borrow a lot from the current C-Class, with some EQE cues. This should be more obvious at the back, although Mercedes-Benz might skip the light strip and opt for the C-Class appearance. The camo suggests bigger taillights, but this could also be deceiving.
The most intriguing detail of this prototype is the fat-tire wheels, which can barely clear the oversized brake rotors. These definitely don’t belong to the car, and we’re wondering why are there in the first place. Perhaps Mercedes-Benz engineers are not satisfied with the ride comfort of the new model and want to experiment with more cushioning. We won’t bother with that since they won’t make it to the production phase, not even as an option.
The W214 E-Class will ride on the updated MRA 2 architecture like its brethren C-Class and S-Class. The engine range will comprise mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid versions, with four-pot 2.0-liter variants as well as 3.0-liter inline-six powerplants. Stateside, we expect a gasoline-only lineup, although the European markets might also get diesel options. It will be tight, considering the new Euro 7 regulations expected to kick in soon, but not impossible.
