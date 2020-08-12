Two Brand New DeLorean DMC-12s Locked Away in a Barn Are the Find of the Week

5 DeLorean, Ecto-1, Batmobile Replicas Seized by U.S. Marshalls, Up for Grabs

4 Charlize Theron Didn’t Puke Doing Car Stunts on The Italian Job, Wahlberg Did

3 1978 Corvette Summer Movie Car Is All Kinds of Strange

2 Knight Rider Is Getting a Modern Remake. Will KITT Be Electric?

1 1959 Plymouth Sport Fury Won’t Even Look at You Since It’s Such a Big Movie Star

More on this:

The 1969 M-505 Adams Brothers Probe 16 From A Clockwork Orange Heads to Auction

You can’t call yourself a movie buff and not have seen Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 masterpiece A Clockwork Orange. If you’re also a car enthusiast, then you must have surely noticed the gorgeous Durango 95 featured in it. 11 photos



For the Durango 95, the Adams Brothers built three vehicles, one of them was left-hand drive and two right-hand: all are known as the 1969 M-505 Adams Brothers Probe 16. Only two of these vehicles have survived, but it’s this one that was actually used in the movie: chassis number AB/3. It has a 1.9-liter, JanSpeed-tuned, four-cylinder engine that delivers 100 hp, a twin-choke Weber carburetor and a four-speed manual gearbox.



Chassis AB/3 was completed in 1969 and exhibited at that year’s London Motor Show, where it caused quite a sensation. It was awarded Best Styling Exercise and garnered plenty of attention because it was even then, as



Today, it’s also a movie screen icon.



The first car was sold after the movie wrapped and was destroyed in a fire. The third was on display at the Pollock Auto Showcase in the U.S. until 1990, when it was bought and shipped back to the U.K.



This one now for sale has also seen its fair share of travels. After the London exhibit, it was sold to bassist Jack Bruce and, later on, to a Canadian collector. A second collector, also from Canada, bought it in 1983 and he’s been keeping it ever since.



The car is now on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum, as part of the Hollywood Dream Machines – Vehicles of Science, Fiction, and Fantasy exhibit. It will go under the hammer on August 14 and is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000. The Durango 95 was used for transportation by the Droogs, Alex’s gang of criminals. It’s a sleek, gorgeous, futuristic- and mean-looking machine worthy of a movie that deals in ultraviolence and the way society deals with criminal youth. It is also for sale, should you happen to have a bucketload of cash to spare.For the Durango 95, the Adams Brothers built three vehicles, one of them was left-hand drive and two right-hand: all are known as the 1969 M-505 Adams Brothers Probe 16. Only two of these vehicles have survived, but it’s this one that was actually used in the movie: chassis number AB/3. It has a 1.9-liter, JanSpeed-tuned, four-cylinder engine that delivers 100 hp, a twin-choke Weber carburetor and a four-speed manual gearbox.Chassis AB/3 was completed in 1969 and exhibited at that year’s London Motor Show, where it caused quite a sensation. It was awarded Best Styling Exercise and garnered plenty of attention because it was even then, as Bonhams describes it, a “true design and engineering marvel.” And because it had backing from the Institute of British Carriage and Automobile Manufactures.Today, it’s also a movie screen icon.The first car was sold after the movie wrapped and was destroyed in a fire. The third was on display at the Pollock Auto Showcase in the U.S. until 1990, when it was bought and shipped back to the U.K.This one now for sale has also seen its fair share of travels. After the London exhibit, it was sold to bassist Jack Bruce and, later on, to a Canadian collector. A second collector, also from Canada, bought it in 1983 and he’s been keeping it ever since.The car is now on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum, as part of the Hollywood Dream Machines – Vehicles of Science, Fiction, and Fantasy exhibit. It will go under the hammer on August 14 and is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.