The 1961 DeSoto Is a One-Year Wonder With a Striking yet Controversial Design

A carmaker that not a lot of people remember nowadays, DeSoto was established in 1928 by Chrysler as a mid-priced brand to compete with Pontiac, Studebaker, and Buick. The company lasted only until 1961, which explains why it's not as iconic as Plymouth and Imperial, two other Mopar brands we lost along the way. But DeSoto left a few very cool automobiles behind.
While not exactly successful, the Airflow was arguably the most innovative due to its streamlined body and unibody design, both groundbreaking features in the 1930s. While not as memorable, the 1942 DeSoto was the first mass-produced automobile with electrically-operated pop-up headlamps.
The Firedome, Fireflite, and the Adventurer also stand out, mostly because they were manufactured in the 1950s and shared styling cues with the beautiful Dodges and Chryslers of the era. Then there's the 1961 DeSoto, the brand's final automobile and a one-year wonder with a controversial design.
While Chrysler did not announce the discontinuation of DeSoto until late 1960, it became apparent that Mopar was readying such a move when the brand lost its series designations entirely for 1961. On top of that, the lineup was reduced to just one automobile and Chrysler introduced the entry-level Newport, which was priced similarly to DeSoto products.
As most Chryslers offered for the 1961 model year, the final DeSoto was also based on the 300G design-wise. But while it shared the stacked and angled headlamps, the stylish profile, and the massive rear fins with the range-topping Chrysler, the DeSoto broke cover with a rather unusual two-tier front grille. The lower unit was shaped to incorporate the headlamps, while the upper grille covered the front hood section and featured "DeSoto" lettering.
The design was a bit too wild even for the early 1960s when carmakers were experimenting with all sorts of unusual styling cues. As a result, but also because Chrysler confirmed DeSoto's discontinuation in November 1960, only 911 customers opted to take one home. Many cars were sold at massive discounts as Chrysler dealers were anxious to get rid of DeSoto stock. The lineup included only two- and four-door hardtop sedans.
Come 2023 and the 1961 DeSoto may be a face only a mother would love, but it's a super rare gem. Not only because far fewer than 911 examples survived to this day, but also because many survivors are in poor shape, some needing expensive restorations that no one is willing to pay for. Luckily enough, we have enthusiasts like John Dales, who restored a two-door version in Bahama Bronze in the 2000s and he's been parading it at car shows ever since.
In pristine condition and still sporting most of its original components, including the transparent speedometer, this DeSoto also rocks a rather unique interior in light metallic blue, white, and black. And it still relies on its factory-original 361-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) V8 engine, which was rated at 265 horsepower and 370 pound-feet (502 Nm) of torque when new.
Granted, it's nowhere near as powerful as the Chrysler 300G's 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) Golden Lion V8, good for 375 horsepower. But the DeSoto is also notably more affordable than the 1961 "letter series." While the latter can cost more than $130,000 in Concours-ready condition, a DeSoto in tip-top shape will fetch less than $80,000. And while it may not be a popular opinion, I think the latter is a far more exotic choice. Check it out in the video below.
