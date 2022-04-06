Tesla Was Caught Benchmarking Lucid Air at Its Test Track Near the Fremont Factory

Tesla has shown little interest in the past in testing other carmakers’ models, probably being overly confident in the superiority of their technology. Nevertheless, things have changed, and a flyover video from around the Fremont factory caught a Lucid Air doing testing rounds on Tesla’s test track.
Being the disruptor in the market, Tesla didn’t see much use in benchmarking or reverse-engineering cars from rival carmakers. There weren’t other EVs on the market at the time, to begin with. Things have changed in the past years, and Tesla faces stiff competition from incumbent carmakers and new contenders on the market. Up until now, Tesla vehicles were disassembled and analyzed by rivals, but it seems the table has turned.
Lucid is one of the new startups in the market that threatens Tesla’s position as the chief EV innovator. Lucid has a special relationship with Tesla, as the company was founded by Bernard Tse, a former Tesla Vice President and board member, and is currently run by Peter Rawlinson, former Tesla VP and Model S Chief Engineer. Elon Musk recently dismissed Lucid Air’s record EPA range of over 500 miles, saying Tesla could’ve done a 600-mile vehicle, but that would’ve made the product worse.
Despite dismissal by Elon Musk, Lucid has potential and it now appears that the Texan EV maker took notice of Lucid Air’s performance. While doing a drone flyover video around the Fremont factory, YouTuber Met God in Wilderness surprised a Lucid Air being driven on Tesla’s test track. More specifically, the test driver appeared to test the launch control system of the Lucid Air, but also the overall behavior during a few laps on the track.
Since we don’t think Lucid has come to test its cars on Tesla’s track, this is probably Tesla trying to better understand the threat Lucid might pose to its dominance. While Tesla’s advances in battery development are indisputable, Lucid has achieved impressive results in efficiency with the Air. Lucid’s very compact drivetrain might’ve also got Tesla’s interest, although this would not grant a test on the track.
Either way, it’s good to see Tesla acknowledging competition. Hopefully, this might temper the EV maker’s frenzy for raising the prices of its vehicles. It has happened before, back in 2020, when Tesla decided to lower the price of the Model S after Lucid has announced the base price of the Air. Competition is good for everybody, as it also means better products and further innovation that everybody will benefit from.
