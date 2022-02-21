World's Quickest Electric Sedans Race on the Dragstrip, 3,000 HP on Tap Go to Waste

We’ve seen a stock Tesla Model S Plaid beating almost everything coming its way on the drag strip and we also watched the Lucid Air trying to follow in its footsteps. But it’s the first time we get to see them both challenging the sporty Porsche Taycan at the same time. Making ridiculously fast electric vehicles was the perfect way to monetize the instant torque and power characteristics of electric motors. This also led to the development of some real drag race-capable family cars.

7 photos