World's Quickest Electric Sedans Race on the Dragstrip, 3,000 HP on Tap Go to Waste

We’ve seen a stock Tesla Model S Plaid beating almost everything coming its way on the drag strip and we also watched the Lucid Air trying to follow in its footsteps. But it’s the first time we get to see them both challenging the sporty Porsche Taycan at the same time. Making ridiculously fast electric vehicles was the perfect way to monetize the instant torque and power characteristics of electric motors. This also led to the development of some real drag race-capable family cars.
The guys at the DragTimes YouTube channel gathered the fastest three electric sedans on the drag strip to show which one is the best in a straight line. This is not the first time we’ve seen these cars trying to one-up the others, but it’s the first time they do it all at once on the same raceway. There’s almost 3,000 horsepower that torment the tarmac this time and the bets are off regarding the outcome.
Of course, this is a wildly unbalanced fight, considering different power levels and vehicle weights at play here. The most powerful on the track is the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance, with 1,111 horsepower. This did not help it very much though, considering its hefty 5,200 lb (2,359 kg) weight.
It’s the second time we’ve seen the Model S Plaid beating it, although its tri-motor configuration delivers “only” 1,020 horsepower. The Plaid weighs 4,828 lb (2,190 kg) and this is a huge factor in this type of race.
With its 750 horsepower output, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S did not stand a chance in this three-way race. It is also the heaviest of the pack with roughly 5,300 pounds (2,404 kg), so we’re not surprised to see it trailing the other two. Of course, Porsche developed the Taycan to be agile on a twisty racetrack rather than winning a quarter-mile.
Lucid’s performance in this drag race might be more impressive than it seems, considering the luxury sedan does not feature a launch control mode. What do you think, is a drag race relevant to measuring the performance of an electric family sedan?
Of course, this is a wildly unbalanced fight, considering different power levels and vehicle weights at play here. The most powerful on the track is the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance, with 1,111 horsepower. This did not help it very much though, considering its hefty 5,200 lb (2,359 kg) weight.
It’s the second time we’ve seen the Model S Plaid beating it, although its tri-motor configuration delivers “only” 1,020 horsepower. The Plaid weighs 4,828 lb (2,190 kg) and this is a huge factor in this type of race.
With its 750 horsepower output, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S did not stand a chance in this three-way race. It is also the heaviest of the pack with roughly 5,300 pounds (2,404 kg), so we’re not surprised to see it trailing the other two. Of course, Porsche developed the Taycan to be agile on a twisty racetrack rather than winning a quarter-mile.
Lucid’s performance in this drag race might be more impressive than it seems, considering the luxury sedan does not feature a launch control mode. What do you think, is a drag race relevant to measuring the performance of an electric family sedan?