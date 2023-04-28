Tesla Quietly Updates Automatic Emergency Braking System To Also Work in Reverse

Automatic Emergency Brake systems are a wonderful invention, preventing many crashes when drivers become distracted. The safety assist system is mandatory in many countries, but it can work differently from car model to car model. Tesla has recently updated AEB to work in reverse and at speeds up to 124 mph (200 kph).
Tesla offered a rare insight into its safety systems in the Impact Report 2022, with the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system getting its own slide. We learned that Tesla Vision allows the system to react to encroaching vehicles and pedestrians far outside the field of view of traditional sensors. The system emits a loud warning or applies brakes if it detects the car is on a collision course, and the driver has not intervened. This typical distracted-driver scenario causes many fender-bender collisions in everyday traffic.
The AEB system in Tesla cars can react not only to vehicles in front, but also when turning in the path of a pedestrian crossing the road, into the path of an oncoming vehicle, or when traveling toward a vehicle on a perpendicular path. Tesla has operated more changes to the way the AEB system works with the release of the 2023.12 (non-FSD) software update. This is evidenced in the owner's manual, which was updated in the new software version to reflect the changes to the AEB system.
According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla has changed the wording describing the AEB system function. Before the update, the manual stated that AEB was designed to reduce the severity of frontal collisions. With the new version, the manual describes the ability to mitigate the effects of reverse collisions. Per the manual, the system offers limited functionality while driving in reverse, although it doesn't say what the limitations are.
The manual also confirms the improvements announced in the Impact Report 2022, saying the system determines the distance from "detected objects," instead of "objects in front of the car." When a collision is deemed unavoidable, the AEB system will apply the brakes to reduce the severity of the impact. The speed range of the AEB system has increased, though, from 3-90 mph (5-150 kph) to 3-124 mph (5-200 kph).
The AEB system doesn't apply brakes in all conditions, and the user's manual clarifies that. The situations include turning the steering wheel sharply, pressing and releasing the brake pedal while AEB is applying the brakes, or accelerating while AEB is applying the brakes. The system also releases the brakes when the detected vehicle or pedestrian is no longer ahead. The AEB system is always enabled when starting the car, but it can be disabled for the rest of the journey from Controls>Autopilot>Automatic Emergency Braking.
The new features are expected to roll out across all regions, even for cars without Full Self-Driving Beta. With the latest update, Tesla continues to innovate safety, although no automated system can guarantee complete protection against collisions.
