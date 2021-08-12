Tesla Model S Plaid Puts the Porsche 911 Turbo S in the Obituaries

Another high-end vehicle has fallen victim to the Tesla Model S Plaid: the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The two fast machines lined up at the start line for some 1/8-mile races at the Showtime Dragstrip, in Clearwater, Florida, and it’s obvious which one was quicker, isn’t it?
We don’t know if that custom ‘Hot Wheels’ theme applied to the body of this previous-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S is the only mod, but since it dared take on the fastest accelerating production car out there, we’re tempted to say that it probably hides some oily secrets.
Even without any outside intervention, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is still very fast off-the-line. The German automaker claims that the 991.2 iteration takes 2.8 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), or 0.8 seconds slower than the Tesla Model S Plaid.
Keep the throttle down long enough, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 205 mph (330 kph), thanks to the 572 HP and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine.
Tesla’s fanbase likely knows the specs of the Model S Plaid by heart. But in case you don’t, we will remind you that its tri-motor setup generates a total output of 1,020 horsepower. Its top speed cannot match that of the 991 Turbo S, but at 200 mph (322 kph), it’s still mighty fast.
On top of that, it holds the quarter-mile record for production cars, with just a little over 9 seconds, at 154.10 mph (248 kph).
Now, if watching the Tesla Model S Plaid in action at the drag strip against different rides is what makes your heart race, then you may want to check out another straight-line challenge, against a Subaru Crosstrek, which had a 10-second head start. You can watch that video here, after clicking the play button on the one embedded down below, of course.
