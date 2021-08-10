Even a 10-Second Head Start Isn’t Enough To Beat a Tesla Model S Plaid

Unless you’re rocking a massive engine with rearranged bowels that produces in the region of 2,000 HP, you should not engage in battle with the Tesla Model S Plaid.
The electric hyper sedan is a true beast down the quarter mile, and it actually holds the world record for production cars, with just a hair over 9 seconds, at 154.10 mph (248 kph).
To better put this number into perspective, we will remind you that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon could do it in 9.65 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph), on a good day, with a perfect takeoff, and a very skilled driver at the helm.
The phenomenal straight-line performance of the Tesla Model S Plaid has been highlighted again, this time against a Subaru Crosstrek.
Now, if you paid attention to the title, you know that the crossover had a 10-second head start, which should be enough to help it cross the finish line first, right? Actually, no, because the EV did manage to beat it, even though it stood still for what seemed like forever after the lights turned green.
Ask Tesla how quick the Model S Plaid is in a quarter mile battle, and they will tell you that it needs 9.2 seconds for that. Also, with everything sharpened up, it can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 1.99 seconds, but Motortrend did manage to do 1.98 seconds.
The car’s performance is aided by the three electric motors, one at the front and the other two at the rear, which kick out a combined output of 1,020 horsepower, enabling a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). With the battery fully charged up, the Model S Plaid has a 390-mile (628-km) range.
Pricing starts at $129,900 in the United States, up nearly $10,000 from the original $119,990 MSRP.
To better put this number into perspective, we will remind you that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon could do it in 9.65 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph), on a good day, with a perfect takeoff, and a very skilled driver at the helm.
The phenomenal straight-line performance of the Tesla Model S Plaid has been highlighted again, this time against a Subaru Crosstrek.
Now, if you paid attention to the title, you know that the crossover had a 10-second head start, which should be enough to help it cross the finish line first, right? Actually, no, because the EV did manage to beat it, even though it stood still for what seemed like forever after the lights turned green.
Ask Tesla how quick the Model S Plaid is in a quarter mile battle, and they will tell you that it needs 9.2 seconds for that. Also, with everything sharpened up, it can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 1.99 seconds, but Motortrend did manage to do 1.98 seconds.
The car’s performance is aided by the three electric motors, one at the front and the other two at the rear, which kick out a combined output of 1,020 horsepower, enabling a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). With the battery fully charged up, the Model S Plaid has a 390-mile (628-km) range.
Pricing starts at $129,900 in the United States, up nearly $10,000 from the original $119,990 MSRP.