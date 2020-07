kWh

“Designed to compete with Tesla’s model 7.” Didn’t know Tesla had a model 7. pic.twitter.com/pnYIq9S1rH — Luis A. (@LouieTesla) July 15, 2020

The Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach e competitor looks like a promising offer so far with up to 310 miles (500 km) of maximum range, decent enough performance, a design that's definitely not boring (though not to everyone's taste either), and plenty of features to make the Ariya feel like a vehicle made in 2020.Despite the similarities in size and price, it feels as though the Model Y and Ariya are geared toward different types of customers. Tesla's product will always appeal to those more interested in performance, while the Ariya appears as a more mellow choice, though the e-4ORCE performance version with an 87battery pack can dispatch of the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint in a brief 5.1 seconds.The rivalry between the two did not go amiss with the news anchor of news12 Long Island. The man was announcing the launch of the new Japanese model when he referenced its main local competitor, the Tesla Model 7. He read that without flinching, which goes to show you how much he cares about cars in general and EVs in particular.Looking at a keyboard, it's pretty easy to understand where the confusion comes from, though there is one problem which I'll go into detail in a second. The people writing the news probably overstretched their fingers and hit the "7" key instead of the "Y" which is just below it. Still, the names of Tesla models are written with capital letters, which means the anchor should have called it the "Tesla Model &."You must feel for these people, though. They're much more used to reporting on burglaries and puppies doing funny stuff than the news in the automotive industry. If that's what the prompter said, that's what he read. The problem is the person who published the clip on Twitter said he called the station to inform them of their error (a Tesla fan couldn't just let that go), but he says the same segment was aired later on with a different anchor but the same text. Once it's in the system...