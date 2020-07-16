Here’s Your First Look at Tesla Berlin Gigafactory, With Rave Space on the Roof

More on this:

1 Tesla Is Building Something in the UK, Elon Musk Flies In to Check It Out

2 Tesla Is Looking to Buy Property for UK Facility That Could Be a Gigafactory

3 You Can Buy the Cybertruck in Any Color You Like, As Long As It’s Steel Gray

4 Is a Rave Cave Under the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory Really Coming?

5 Environmentalists Arm-Wrestle Tesla for European Gigafactory, Win (For Now)