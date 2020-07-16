Here’s Your First Look at Tesla Berlin Gigafactory, With Rave Space on the Roof

Elon Musk says a lot of strange things on Twitter but because he’s made a habit of following through with many of them, he’s never really “only joking.”
In March this year, the Tesla CEO went on another one of his infamous Twitter rants. The context was that there were rumors this year’s edition of Coachella was in danger of being canceled and he suggested organizers canceled the entire thing “until it stops sucking.”
This probably got him thinking he could do better in terms of a music event, especially if he had the location and, what do you know?, Tesla is building a Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. Up next, Musk was conducting a poll to see whether his supporters wanted a “rave cave” at what will be the EV maker’s first European factory.
They did.
It’s been months of complete radio silence on progress on Berlin Giga, mostly because the international crisis has brought everything to a standstill. However, in recent weeks, work has started again and, here is Musk, ready to share with the world the first rendering of the building.
It’s massive, as was to be expected, surrounded by greenery and fitted with solar panels across the entire roof. It’s also got a pool of sorts at the entrance, and another one on the roof, right next to a relaxation zone. This could serve for raves, Musk said in a reply that was probably deleted in the crypto scam that followed within minutes.
“Might be an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof,” he told one follower asking him for a render of the “rave cave.” In another now-deleted reply, he explained that Berlin Giga has no visible chimneys because they’re all “carefully hidden.”
Plans are for production to start at Berlin Giga in July 2021, when Model Y launches in Europe. This leaves Musk precisely 12 months to set up that “massive sound system & woofers the size of a car” for the party to start.
This probably got him thinking he could do better in terms of a music event, especially if he had the location and, what do you know?, Tesla is building a Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. Up next, Musk was conducting a poll to see whether his supporters wanted a “rave cave” at what will be the EV maker’s first European factory.
They did.
It’s been months of complete radio silence on progress on Berlin Giga, mostly because the international crisis has brought everything to a standstill. However, in recent weeks, work has started again and, here is Musk, ready to share with the world the first rendering of the building.
It’s massive, as was to be expected, surrounded by greenery and fitted with solar panels across the entire roof. It’s also got a pool of sorts at the entrance, and another one on the roof, right next to a relaxation zone. This could serve for raves, Musk said in a reply that was probably deleted in the crypto scam that followed within minutes.
“Might be an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof,” he told one follower asking him for a render of the “rave cave.” In another now-deleted reply, he explained that Berlin Giga has no visible chimneys because they’re all “carefully hidden.”
Plans are for production to start at Berlin Giga in July 2021, when Model Y launches in Europe. This leaves Musk precisely 12 months to set up that “massive sound system & woofers the size of a car” for the party to start.
Giga Berlin pic.twitter.com/UXQMUVTWXf— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2020