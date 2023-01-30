Tesla Installs Two Mysterious Presses at Giga Texas Inside the Battery Production Facility

Tesla enthusiasts have spotted two gigantic Sacmi Imola presses being installed in the new battery facility at the Giga Texas. While some of them argue they are used for the dry-cathode manufacturing process Tesla is trying to crack, the truth is no one knows precisely what they are for.
Tesla introduced its new 4680 cells during Battery Day in 2020, offering impressive specifications. Many improvements promised during the event failed to materialize until now. Tesla is producing 4680 cells, but they are not much different from the regular 21700 cells except for the bigger form factor. Nevertheless, Tesla promised a silicon anode instead of graphite and, most importantly, a new dry cathode manufacturing process that could cut production costs in half. Neither has materialized so far, despite Tesla’s best efforts.
Tesla bought Maxwell specifically for the dry-cathode technology it was developing, but it turns out that mastering the new technique is way more complicated than initially thought. In the meantime, Tesla had its partners working on the same type of cells, with Panasonic and LG Energy Solution as the most advanced with the design. Tesla is now in a timed race with them to achieve the coveted dry electrode manufacturing process. Whoever gets there first will reap huge benefits and transform the electric vehicle market forever.
While Tesla is not yet ready with the technology, it’s not for the lack of trying. The EV maker is expanding its Austin gigafactory with a battery manufacturing facility. According to enthusiasts who follow progress around the factory, things are moving fast. Tesla reportedly covered the windows of the section where the Cybertruck production takes place but left other areas in sight. That’s how Greg (@greggertruck) discovered that Tesla installed two gigantic presses in the new battery building.
According to the expedition report, each press, produced by Italia’s Sacmi Imola, weighs a whopping 334,000 lbs (151,500 kg). For reference, this is almost one-third of the IDRA’s 9,000-ton Giga Press’s weight. According to the Tesla enthusiast, this kind of press is used to make porcelain that needs very high pressure. He also speculates that they were brought in for the dry battery electrode (DBE) manufacturing process.
Greg received a reply on Twitter from one of the guys who worked to install the machines. Although they admitted not knowing much about Li-Ion battery production, they confirmed that the building is planned to be “a chemical plant.” Speaking with a Tesla engineer, they found out that those presses are critical in producing something like 65-70% of the batteries, and the whole building is dedicated to battery manufacturing.
Tesla enthusiast Joe Tegtmeyer also affirmed that the Sacmi Imola presses would help with Lithium material processing, confirming Greg’s theory. Joe also said that he has a discussion video on the subject scheduled for January 31, which makes us even more curious. Tesla recently started the construction of a lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, some 200 miles (320 km) from Giga Texas, in Austin. This is where most of the lithium supplied to Giga Austin will come from.
I got an on-the-ground image of that Sacmi Imola press being set up in battery cathode structure. How bout that? You can see the second already placed! Was told these are 3x the size $tsla needed! They'll grow into them.. These are pivotal for new dry cathode 4680 production ???? pic.twitter.com/KoE9E9OKJQ— Greg (@greggertruck) January 29, 2023