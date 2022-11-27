Tesla 10 Powerwall Setup Crashes for 18 Months, Now the Owner Wants a Refund or Will Sue

Over on the neverending and entertaining forum thread aggregator Reddit, one user took it upon himself to post about the Tesla Powerwall failures he's been experiencing for the past 18 months. This off-the-grid 10 Powerwall setup from Australia allegedly had "hundreds of crashes" and "multiple firmware revisions." He now wants a "full system refund and removal, or we'll be finally taking Tesla to court in Australia."
According to the Powerwall owner, this radical decision of "refund or see you in court" has been building up little by little over time. The last straw scenario happened almost a week ago when he and his entire family got woken up at 1:30 A.M. by their UPS system because it was setting off alarms for power failures.
He even took to YouTube when this happened on November 20, and according to him, at that point, the Tesla Powewall had five firmware updates due to past similar problems. To add insult to injury, the latest patch was supposed to take an hour to install, but because the system kept crashing over 50 times, it actually took over eight hours, he claims.
During this event, apparently, the gate transformer was destroyed because of the repeated power cycle failures, and over time, he also lost pool pumps and air conditioning fans as well. Moreso, there are 15 PCs on location, and some of them suffered Windows critical errors, which in turn needed an OS reinstall.
Overall, there have supposedly been hundreds of power outages or crashes due to the faulty Powerwall setup. During his discussions with Tesla support in the past, they claimed the problems were due to a communication error between the Backup Gateway and the Powerwall units. Apparently, over time, the firmware updates have overclocked the Gateway components to 100% usage, and from there, it was all downhill.
