Tech Giant Says the World Will Need Decades to Fix the Chip Problem

More on this:

1 The Chip Shortage Is Coming to an End, Says Engineering Giant

2 Toyota Sees No Reason to Be Optimistic Over End of Chip Shortage

3 The World’s Number One Chipmaker Has Fantastic News for Car Manufacturers

4 Top Chipmaker Warns a New Semiconductor Crisis Is Just Around the Corner

5 Enough Is Enough: Chipmakers Spending Big to Solve the World’s Most Frustrating Problem