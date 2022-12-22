Top Chipmaker Releases the Horrible Prediction Nobody Wants to Hear

More on this:

1 Microchip Shortages Are Expected to Ease in 2023, but It's for the Wrong Reasons

2 Chips Could Finally Get Cheaper Next Year, With a Huge Catch

3 The Latest Chip Shortage Forecast Is Horrific News for Carmakers Worldwide

4 The Chip Shortage Is Almost Over, But What’s About to Happen Isn't Good News Either

5 It’s Happening, Folks: Good News on the Chip Shortage, Car Production Gains Traction